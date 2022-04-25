Realme Narzo 50A Prime Review: Basic Smartphone In A Stylish Formfactor

That said, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime skips the charger in the box. The move comes as part of the brand's initiative to make the planet greener. I've been using the Realme Narzo 50A Prime for the past few days, discovering the features this enter-level smartphone has to offer. Here's the detailed review of the same.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Design: Stylish Entry-Level Phone

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime packs a punch when it comes to the design. This is one of the most lightweight and ultra-thin smartphones in the segment, which weighs 192.5 grams and measures 8.1mm in thickness. The unit reviewed here is the Flash Blue color variant, which also includes the unique dynamic glowing design.

Despite the large display, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime is good for single-hand use. The camera design on the rear panel is also bold, despite the negligible bump. Overall, the ultra-light and sleek design of the Realme Narzo 50A Prime makes it a winner in this segment.

This also brings us to the display of the phone. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime flaunts a 6.6-inch IPS panel with an FHD resolution. The narrow bezels and the 90.7 percent screen ratio offer an immersive viewing experience. I used the devices for a wide range of activities, including video streaming. The overall experience has been pretty good with the new Realme Narzo phone.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Camera: Powerful, Yet Basic

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime packs a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP AI primary lens. It also includes a macro lens and a B&W shooter. Plus, there's an 8MP selfie camera in the front. The 50MP camera can take some really good pictures outdoors and in well-lit environments. I felt the autofocus wasn't that good as I had to wait for a long time to get the perfect shot that I wanted.

To note, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime's primary camera is the same as the Realme GT 2. However, the experience isn't the same! Other features like the macro shots, portrait shots, and even taking videos are pretty good. Despite the powerful camera setup, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime's camera feels basic. For instance, I couldn't take Portrait shots with the selfie camera.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Performance: Benchmark Evaluation

Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime draws power from the Unisoc T612 octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. This is an entry-level smartphone and I had to determine how well the phone performs, which is why I ran a couple of benchmark scores.

I ran the Geekbench test on the Realme Narzo 50A Prime, and the device scored 344 in the single-core test and 1340 in the multi-core test. I also ran the 3D Mark test to determine the phone's GPU performance. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime secured an overall score of 412.

The benchmark scores reveal that the Realme Narzo 50A Prime can handle routine, regular smartphone tasks. Users can also explore a couple of casual gaming titles like Candy Crush or Wordle. But apps that require heavy graphics will drain the smartphone.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Real-Life Performance: Minor Glitches

I used the Realme Narzo 50A Prime for a wide range of activities. The app could handle most of it without a hassle. For instance, I used the device for video streaming, browsing, casual gaming, and even video calling. Most of these were done seamlessly. That said, a few times I came across some glitches, where the phone would a little longer to respond to my command.

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime ships with Android 11 out-of-the-box with the latest Realme UI on top. It would have been better to launch with Android 12, but the company has promised updates for the device. The overall experience on the Realme Narzo 50A Prime is made better with the Realme UI.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Battery: Ideal For Long-Term Use

Another feature I came to love is the massive battery on the Realme Narzo 50A Prime. The phone ships with a 5,000 mAh battery that can take up to 18W fast charging support. However, the box doesn't include a charging adapter. This is the brand's environment-conscious move, something that several brands are now following.

But if the Realme Narzo 50A Prime is your first phone, you'll have to shell out extra money for the charging adapter. The overall battery is pretty good, even for long hours. The plastic body tends to heat a bit when put on charge, but this is expected for nearly all such smartphones.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Verdict: Decent Entry-Level Phone

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime has made an impressive entry in this segment, despite its basic features. The cameras, for one, give it an edge over the competition. Despite being a 4G-only device with an older version of the Android OS, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime is a worthy consideration for buyers.

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime is aggressively priced to take on other brands in this segment like Tecno, Motorola, and others. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime gets high ratings for its performance and stylish design. If you're looking for a phone in this segment, I would recommend the Realme Narzo 50A Prime despite its drawbacks.