Realme X Launch Event Set For Today: Here's How You Can Watch Live Stream
Realme is all set to launch its first smartphone in India with an all-screen design and an in-display fingerprint sensor on July 15th @ 12:30 PM. The Realme X, to date, is the most advanced smartphone from the company, which has borrowed some high-end features from the flagship Oppo smartphones.
The company is hosting the presentation in New Delhi, and the event will be live-streamed across social media platforms, including Facebook and YouTube. You can watch the live unveiling of the Realme X direct from this page.
Realme X Expected Price
Realme X is expected to cost less than Rs. 19,999, at least for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. According to the teased pricing, the Realme X will be one of the most affordable smartphones from the company with a pop-up selfie camera.
Realme X Quick Specs
The Realme X comes with a 6.53-inch edge to edge AMOLED display, offering FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC powers the Realme X, and the chipset is coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.
The device features a dual-camera setup at the back with a 48MP primary camera and a 5MP depth sensor. At the front, the phone packs in a 16 MP pop-up selfie camera. As a matter of fact, the Realme X is also the first smartphone from the company with a 48 MP camera, that too with the Sony IMX 586 sensor.
A 3765 mAh Li-ion battery powers the device with support for fast VOOC charging via USB Type-C port, and the phone does feature a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the smartphone offers ColorOS 6.0 UI on top of Android 9 Pie OS.
Our Opinion On The Realme X
Realme X seems like an ambitious smartphone, especially considering the fact that it comes with a lot of trending features at affordable pricing. The Realme X will compete against the likes of the Redmi K20, which is set to launch in India on July 17.
