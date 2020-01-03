Realme X2 Pro Master Edition First Look: Premium Finish, 12GB RAM And Snapdragon 855+

Designed By Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa

Notably, the Master Edition Realme X2 Pro handsets are designed by the same renowned Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa who designed the ‘Onion & Garlic' inspired Master Edition Realme X handsets. For the Realme X2 Pro, the designer took inspiration from the very basic elements of architecture- the bricks and concrete.

Let's find out more about the Red Brick variant of the Master Edition Realme X2 Pro.

Realme X2 Pro Red Brick Master Edition Packaging And Accessories

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition ships with the same set of accessories that you get with the standard Realme X2 Pro. Even the silicone case isn't swapped with some premium quality phone cover. This is one reason this special edition product is just slightly expensive as compared to the top-end standard edition Realme X2 Pro. It is only the packaging that's different from the standard variants box. This is slightly disappointing as we believe the special edition products deserve special edition accessories.

Premium Frosted Glass Finish

While the accessories did not go under any special treatment, the phone itself is a visual treat. The Red Brick Master Edition Realme X2 Pro looks stunning and feels brilliant to hold. The frosted glass at the back panel which gets a custom RP paint job reminds us of an actual brick's texture. The result is a finish that offers much better in-hand grip and also doesn't take smudge and fingerprints easily.

Laser Engraved Brand Logo And Signature

Realme mentions that the special edition X2 Pro devices have undergone 32 stages of sanding and testing resulting in a discrete Red color finish. The design process also involves ‘PicoSure', a sophisticated computer chip laser technology to engrave a fretwork logo and a replica of Naoto Fukasawa's signature with intricate details at the back panel. The power button on the right side of the Red Brick Realme X2 Pro gets a gold color finish. The other design elements remain the same.

Be Careful With That Premium Finish

Realme advises taking good care of the back panel of the Master Edition Realme X2 Pro devices. The company's official website mentions, "Please be careful to not let oil, alcohol, coloured drinks and other abrasive materials come into contact with the back cover of the device". In short, ensure that no form of liquid comes into contact with your Realme X2 Pro if you want to protect its stunning premium finish.

Type-C Port And 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Dual-Mic Support

The Realme X2 Pro features a Type-C port at the bottom which is accompanied by a 3.5mm headphone jack, microphone and a speaker grille. The volume rockers are placed on the left side of the device. The top of the device also gets a microphone. The phone weighs 199 grams and feels slightly heavy to carry around.

Realme X2 Camera Hardware And Features

The Realme X2 Pro sports a 64MP quad-lens camera setup. Below are the camera specifications, modes and features at a glance. You can read about the Realme X2 Pro's camera performance in detail here.

64MP/0.8µm, F1.8- Main Camera

8MP/1.4 µm, F2.2- Wide-angle Camera

13MP/1µm, F2.5- Telephoto & Macro camera

2MP/1.75µm, F2.4- Depth Sensor

16MP/0.8 µm, F2.0- Selfie Camera

Camera Modes

64MP mode, Ultra-macro mode, Super Night Scene, Panorama, Manual mode, Time-lapse, background blur, HDR, Wide-angle, AI scene recognition and AI beautification



Video Modes

720p @ 30fps, 720p @ 60fps, 1080p @ 30fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 4k @ 30fps, 4k @ 60fps

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition Specifications

The Master Edition Realme X2 Pro handsets only come with 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset and sports a 6.5-inch dew-drop FHD+ Super AMOLED display. The display has 90Hz refresh rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Realme X2 Pro Master Edition devices also use Samsung-made E3 AMOLED screens that offer peak brightness of 1,000 nits, and peak contrast of 2000000: 1.

For battery, the smartphone works on a 4,000mAh battery unit which can be recharged from zero to 100% in about 40 minutes. As far as audio is concerned, the Realme X2 Pro features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. You also get dual-mic noise reduction with the handset.

Should You Buy The Realme X2 Pro Master Edition?

If you were planning to invest in the standard top-end variant of the Realme X2 Pro, spend Rs. 1,000 extra and go for the Master Edition. At Rs. 34,999, the smartphone offers a premium look and feel and best-in-class specifications. You can choose between two colors- Red Brick and Concrete, and both look distinctive. The smartphone is available on Flipkart and Realme.com.