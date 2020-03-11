Realme X50 Pro Review: Future-Ready 5G Smartphone With Best-In-Class Hardware

Full Specifications

5G support

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Realme UI based on Android 10

64MP Samsung rear sensor

6.44-inch Super AMOLED display

4,200 mAh battery

65W SuperDart fast charging support

64MP + 8MP + 12MP+2MP camera setup

32MP + 8MP Selfie camera

Realme X50 Pro: Basic And Bulky Design

Despite the fact that the Realme X50 Pro is the flagship device, the design is not attractive enough, as it is the same as other Realme's smartphones. You can easily find the same design on the Realme X2 smartphone. The Realme X50 Pro is available in two color options i.e Moss Green and Rust Red, we got the Moss Green variant. But, we found the other variant was better and looked more premium.

The rear panel features a gradient finish. However, the polycarbonate body attracts smudges easily. In addition, there's a vertically aligned quad-camera setup along with the Realme logo at the bottom. There's no fingerprint sensor at the panel, as you'll get an in-display fingerprint sensor, which works fine.



The power button is placed on the right side of the smartphone, while the left side flaunts the volume rockers. Besides, you'll get speaker grille, type-C charging port, and a SIM card tray at the bottom. There's no 3.5mm audio jack, which has become very common with the flagship devices.

Overall, there is nothing new in terms of design. The Realme X50 Pro is too big and heavy and you might find it difficult to operate it with one hand. Apart from that, the smartphone is too slippery and prone to fingerprint smudges. So, we would suggest you use the Realme X50 Pro with a case.

Realme X50 Pro: Crisp 90Hz Display

On the display front, the Realme X50 Pro features a 6.44-inch Samsung Super AMOLED display. It has a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution along with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. But still, we would have appreciated it if it comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, considering the fact that the Poco X2 features the same at a starting price of Rs. 15,999. Other than that, you'll get modes like Dark Mode, Eye Care, Vivid, and Gentle mode, which reduces the blue light.

Besides, the Realme X50 Pro comes with the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 screen protection. The device also offers 1000+ nits brightness, HDR10+, and 105 percent NTSC color gamut support. The display offers perfect colors with a good viewing angle. You'll get accurate colors due to its 105 percent NTSC color gamut feature. The bezel-less screen provides vivid colors, and it seems good for watching movies, videos, and OTT platforms like Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and many more.

Realme X50 Pro: Quad-Rear Camera Setup With Dual-Selfie Camera

The Realme X50 Pro flaunts two cameras at the front and four at the back panel. The back cameras setup includes a 64MP primary camera, 2MP telephoto camera, 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP monochrome depth sensor. Apart from that, you'll get different modes such as Panoramic view, Super NightScape, Portrait mode, Ultra wide mode, AI Beauty, Bokeh Effect Control, and Chroma Boost.

There's a Sony 32MP selfie camera along with an 8MP wide-angle camera at the front. The camera offers modes such as Portrait, AI Beauty, HDR, Face-Recognition, Filter, Ultra Wide-angle Video, Real-time, and Slomo Selfie.

The Realme X50 Pro offers good detailing even in low light conditions. The 64MP camera manages to provide vibrant shots. However, we would suggest you to click photos with the HDR mode to get colorful and detailed shots. However, you'll find some noise in the shots, when zooming in to the shots. We really got some good shots with HDR and portrait modes.

The 32MP selfie camera delivers good shots in daylight. The smartphone manages to offer good detailing. The portrait works really well, and it actually blurs out the background. However, the smartphone struggles in low-light conditions, and the performance become average.

On the video front, the Realme X50 Pro supports 720P and 1080P recording format. The smartphone can shoot videos on 4K at 30fps, which seems really good. Both, rear and the front camera performs really well. But, you'll get the same camera set up with the Oppo Reno 3 Pro and the Realme XT at Rs. 29,990 and Rs. 15,999.

Realme X50 Pro: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor

The Realme X50 Pro is the first 5G smartphone in India which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with octa-core CPU, and Adreno 650 GPU. The company said that the Snapdragon 865 processor offers 25 percent faster than the other chipsets. It supports almost all frequency bands.

The smartphone also comes with the Vapor Cooling system for thermal management. But, still, we have faced heating issues while playing games such as Asphalt 9, PUBG, and Call of Duty. This means the Realme X50 is not good enough to handle high-end games.

The Realme X50 Pro worked smoothly while switching between the apps. Besides, there were no delays while surfing the internet. Apart from that, the Realme X50 Pro can run multiple applications without any lag, and it will not disappoint you. Still, the chipset is specially designed for 5G smartphones, and the network is not in India. So, we believe this phone might fail to attract customers' attention. However, you can use it with a 4G chipset.

On the audio front, the company comes with dual super liner speakers, which is loud enough for the large room. It also supports Dolby Atmos surround.

Realme X 50 Pro: 4,200 mAh Battery Along With Dual Wi-Fi Network

The newly launched device is fuelled with a 4,200 mAh battery along with 65W Super Dart Flash Charge, which can charge the smartphone in exactly 35 minutes. During our usage, the Realme X50 Pro lasted for two days, even after playing games, streaming music on YouTube, social media surfing and much more.

On the connectivity front, the Realme X50 Pro supports Dual Wi-Fi Network, Type-C port, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, and NFC. But, it is disappointing that even after charging Rs. 44,999 for the flagship smartphone, the company is offering wired charger, while you are getting wireless charging with the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus at Rs. 33,947.

Realme X50 Pro: Runs Android 10 Based On Realme UI

The Realme X50 Pro runs Android 10 based on Realme UI on top. Earlier, Realme phone used to come with Oppo's Color OS. But, from this year the company has started using its UI. In fact, I really liked the new interface, as it allows for multitasking easily without any hassle. The Realme X50 Pro comes with many pre-installed third-party apps such as Netflix, Shareit, and Amazon.

The smartphone has a feature called Smart Assistant, where you get modes like Smart Driving and Riding Mode. The Smart Driving mode will connect your phone Bluetooth with car kits, and riding mode allows you to mute messages while riding.

In addition, the Realme X50 Pro comes with the convenience mode where you get navigation tools and a smart sidebar. You'll also get features like Parental control, Digital Wellbeing, and Game Space.

On the benchmark front, the Realme X50 Pro scored 579703 points on the AnTuTu benchmark. On the Geekbench, the smartphone managed to achieve 908 points on single-core and 3284 points on the multi-core. Lastly, we ran the PCMark work 2.0, where the device logged 13113 points.

Should You Buy The Realme X50 Pro?

The Realme X50 Pro seems like a decent smartphone. The display, camera, and long-lasting battery are its plus points. The SuperDart charger seems to be good too. So, this device is good for those who are looking for these features and a diehard fan of the Realme brand. However, we believe that the company should start focusing on the designing part. Apart from that, we also believe that the company is trying its hands in the premium segment, where OnePlus is leading.

On the other hand, launching a 5G smartphone at this point when there is no bandwidth available, makes no sense, as no one knows when 5G will come into India. The telecom operators are not willing to buy a spectrum due to its high pricing. In fact, there is no announcement on the 5G trials.