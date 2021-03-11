Realme X7 5G Review: Is The Hype Real?

The standard variant also has this feature and brings some other capable hardware to the table. Realme's latest offering comes as a competition to the likes of the OnePlus Nord and the Moto G 5G smartphones. With an asking price of Rs. 21,999, is this handset worth buying? Let's find out:

Realme X7 5G Review: Design And Display Performance

The Realme X7 is easily one of the flashiest smartphones that you will come across. The gradient rear panel of the device reflects multiple colors with light rays falling on it. The handset offers a compact design which is hard to come across in the budget and mid-range segment.

This makes it easy to use the device single-handedly, and you wouldn't find the device bulky in any situation. All this adds to the premium feel of the Realme X7. The smartphone has standard positioning of keys and ports.

You get the volume and the power key on the right spine, while at the bottom there is a USB Type-C port along with the speaker griller and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The display offered by the Realme X7 5G measures 6.4-inches. It is an AMOLED panel that supports 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and has an aspect ratio of 20:9. The brand has stuck to a standard 60Hz refresh rate instead of upgrading the panel to 90Hz/120Hz. But, you wouldn't miss this higher refresh rate here.

The panel is perfect for watching videos both online and via an offline directory. A vivid output with sharp detailing is what makes it worth watching shows and movies. Moreover, the Realme X7 5G's display also has a Widevine L1 certification that allows streaming 1080p videos on OTT platforms. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner that unlocks the device in a jiffy.

Realme X7 5G Review: Hardware And Battery Performance

Realme X7 5G employs the MediaTek 800U processor which is built on a 7nm process and has in-built 5G network support. It came as the first handset in India to draw power from this premium mid-range MediaTek processor. The chipset is coupled with the Mali-G57 MC3 GPU and up to 8GB RAM.

If we speak of the performance, the Realme X7 5G has delivered well in almost every aspect. If your smartphone usage counts media playback, using social media apps, and general web browsing, you wouldn't be complaining about the speeds and power delivery.

The same can be expected for gaming as well. The handset showed no lags or stutters with some high-end games such as Mortal Combat 5 and Asphalt 9. The heat-up issue seems limited to charging and continuous gaming. But, the difference in the device's temperature isn't exponential; nor it's concerning.

The battery powering the Realme X7 5G is a 4,300 mAh unit. It is smaller than what the competitions offer. Currently, the smartphone brands are more bent towards a 5,000 mAh or a 6,000 mAh battery unit for their budget and mid-range offerings.

We would have loved to see a bigger battery unit, but it would have compromised the compactness of the device. The battery is decent in terms of a backup. It delivers up to half a day of fuel on a single charge. The 50W Dash charge charges the handset in under an hour.

Realme X7 5G: Camera Performance

The Realme X7 5G features three cameras at the rear where the primary camera is a 64MP sensor. This lens has an f/1.8 aperture and is paired up with an 8MP sensor with 119-degree FoV for wide-angle shots. The device is also equipped with a 2MP camera for added bokeh effects.

The camera setup isn't much different from previous Realme's premium and mid-range smartphones. The default images clicked by the Realme X7 5G camera are 12 pixel-binned shots. You'll be impressed by the camera output if you are clicking images in daylight or of the steady subject. The level of detailing and clarity is high, and there are no grainy images in broad daylight.

The dynamic range offered is to the point; however, the colors seem a tad oversaturated. Edge detection seems good, so does the dynamic range. The cameras also support up to 4K@30fps videos. With good levels of stabilization, the video output turns out to be good.

The Realme X7 5G makes use of a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling with an f/2.0 aperture. While it is a downgrade from the company's previous mid-range device (the Realme 7 Pro), it still works fine for social media uploads. The selfies clicked are of decent quality with ample detailing all over.

Realme X7 5G: Software Experience

The Realme X7 5G has all the latest hardware aspects. However, the firmware is older here. The device runs the Android 10 OS wrapped under the Realme UI skin. It is worth noting that Realme had started pre-loading the Android 10 OS on its budget smartphones following a short span of its announcement via Google.

We expected the brand to follow the same lead starting this year as well. However, we still are getting to see the stock Android lookalike UI which has some pre-installed bloatware to crowd the user interface. Still, the app loading time is quick and you wouldn't find it tough to switch between multiple apps running in the background. To use the app drawer, swipe up on the home screen of the handset.

Realme X7 5G: A Good Deal?

The Realme X7 5G comes as a decent alternative to the OnePlus Nord. You need to shell out slightly less amount than you would on the OnePlus handset and get competitive hardware at the same time. The added benefit of 5G network support is a plus point here.

Other features such as an FHD+ display, a fast-charging supported battery along with high-resolution camera setup are what make this handset a good-to-go deal. Consider buying this for the cheaper price tag and a good set of hardware.