Realme X7 First Impressions: The Good, The Bad, And The X Factor

We already have shared the initial impressions of the Pro model. In this article, this article will be listing down the good, the bad, and the X factor of the standard Relme X7 5G. But, before we proceed to the first impressions, let's have a quick look at the pricing and availability details. This will help us compare the unit with other available pocket-friendly smartphones in India.

The Realme X7 5G has been announced with a starting price label of Rs. 19,999. You get a 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage option for this price. Spend Rs. 2,000 more and you get the 8GB RAM+128GB variant for Rs. 21,999. At this price tag, the device comes as a direct rival to the Moto G 5G and the OnePlus Nord. The latter is priced slightly higher than the Realme X7 5G. Is it just the affordable price tag that will save the day for the new Realme offering or the internals also back the unit to stand up against the rivals?

Realme X7 5G: The Good

Ergonomic Design; Slim Fit Profile

The Realme X7 5G is a good looking smartphone complemented by a slim profile design. The handset has all the modern elements in terms of design including a dual-tone gradient rear panel and a punch-hole on the top-left of the display for the selfie camera. The bezel profile is also narrow on the corners.

The Realme X7 5G has a compact form factor which is what makes it easy and fun to use. It isn't as bulky as the Moto G 5G and the OnePlus Nord 5G smartphones.We have received the Nebula color option which has a funky appeal. There is another color variant called the Space Silver.

Operating the unit with a single hand isn't much of a task. While you will like the handset's ergonomic design, the rear panel picking up fingerprints right from the instant take the unit out of the retail box would be a bummer. You will need to wrap on a case/cover to keep the back panel protected from smudges and scratches in the future.

Big AMOLED Display Is Crisp

The Realme X7 5G dons a tall 6.4-inch AMOLED display which has a punch-hole on the top-left. The in-display camera cutout has little interference with the content viewing. It supports 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 percent.

The panel is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass. Speaking of the display performance, you get a vivid output with good viewing angles and color production. The FHD+ output is also good. What's missing here is the 90Hz refresh rate which a number of brands including Realme itself are experimenting in the mid-range segment. Overall, the display is well suited for high-resolution video playback both online and offline.

Fast Charging Support

The Realme X7 5G makes use of a 4,300 mAh battery unit. While the battery size isn't as big as other mid-range smartphones, it is capacious enough for daily usage. The biggest highlight here is additional support for 50W SuperDart charging. This fast charging technology is expected to refuel the unit in less than an hour. We haven't yet tested the battery and the fast charging speeds to their full potential. But, we will be doing so in the coming days. Stay tuned with us for feedback on the battery performance.

Realme X7 5G: The Bad

No Major Camera Upgrades

The Realme X7 5G comes with three cameras at the rear. The device has a 64MP primary lens with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8MP sensor for wide-angle shots with a 119-degree FoV. For bokeh effects, there is a 2MP depth sensor as well. The reason why we put this feature in the cons is major because this combination of cameras is being used by the brand for a while now. The premium mid-range and flagship offerings by Realme in recent times have been introduced with similar camera hardware.

We would have appreciated it if the brand fiddled along a bit more in the camera hardware department. The camera performance isn't bad. It does its job well. The camera clicks 16MP pixel-binned shots by default which if clicked in broad daylight or in areas with good lighting conditions show ample clarity. The AI scene and HDR modes also do justice to the clicked shots.

The initial impressions seem good, however, will be testing the camera performance thoroughly in the coming days. As for the selfie shots, a 16MP snapper is packed inside the punch-hole with an f/2.4 aperture is used for the same. The selfie camera's output is also fair and we didn't find any flags in the initial stage.

Older Android Version; No MicroSD Card Support

The Realme X7 5G will ship with Android 10-based Realme UI OS. Since the device is arriving almost four months post the official release of Android 11, a new firmware version would have more sense. We can't say for sure how soon this device will be bounced to the new Android OS. One of the other major cons of the Realme X7 5G is that it come void of external microSD card support. This limits the storage capacity to 128GB only. It comes to a deal-breaker for the users who experience storage crunch issues.

Realme X7 5G: The X-Factor

The MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor is the Realme X7 5G's X-factor. The 5G-ready octa-core processor is accompanied by the Mali-G57 MC3 GPU for the high-end graphics. With the brief time spent with the handset, we can say that the device is fast with multitasking and other tasks.

No lags or stutters came into notice while gaming. Though, we still need to do the performance tests to see how well the device fairs in daily-life scenarios. The first impressions seem to be in favor of this unit. We will be soon sharing the detailed review of the Realme X7 5G.