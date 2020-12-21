Redmi 9 Power: The Good, The Bad, And The X-Factor

Announced last week, the Redmi 9 Power brings mid-range hardware to the table under Rs. 15,000 price mark. You need to shell out Rs. 10,999 for the base variant and Rs. 11,999 for the top model. What do you get for this price tag? An FHD+ display LCD display, a 48MP quad-camera setup, and a massive 6,000 mAh battery unit. We got our hands on the latest Redmi offering and are sharing its good, bad, and the X-factor

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power: The Good

Quad-Lens Setup Featuring 48MP Primary Sensor

Xiaomi has been one of those brands that infused the multiple-sensor concept on affordable smartphones. The company has leaped with the Redmi 9 Power in this segment. The quad-lens setup at the rear comprises a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture.

The main camera is accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle sensor and a pair of 2MP sensors with an f/2.4 aperture. One of them is used for depth mapping, while the other for macro photography. The camera is equipped with different shooting modes that enhance the photography experience.

To enhance the colors there is a Color Focus mode and for bokeh shots, you get a Portrait mode. You can also shoot Timelapse videos and record 1080p@30fps videos. The device clicks 12MP pixel-binned shots by default.

You can switch to 48MP image resolution from the camera app. There is also an option to record Short Videos.

The camera app also integrates a dedicated Night Mode for better low-light photography. We are yet to get test the camera to its full capabilities. However, the initial impressions indicate its better performance in the well-lit surroundings.

The selfie snapper is an 8MP sensor that is packed inside a waterdrop notch. The front camera is also decent in capturing details. There is an AI Beauty mode for smoother selfies.

Good Looking Design With Smudge-Resistant Rear Panel

The Redmi 9 Power is a good looking smartphone with a textured rear pattern. Despite the matte finish, the device has a glossy surface. It has a slim profile which adds to its appeal. The hard-engraving of the Redmi branding on the bottom-left is also appealing.

Thanks to the textured surface, it picks up minimum fingerprints and smudges. The rear panel has a vertical quad-lens setup is placed on the top-left.

While the device is slim, it is still hard to reach the corners with a single-hand. The power key is placed on the right edge which doubles up as the fingerprint scanner. The volume keys are also housed on the right edge.

Dedicated MicroSD Card And Mid-Range Snapdragon 662 Processor

Xiaomi has used the Snapdragon 662 processor to fuel the Redmi 9 Power smartphone. The chipset is accompanied by Adreno 610 GPU and 4GB RAM. The smartphone comes with up to 128GB storage option. One of the positive aspects here is the presence of a dedicated microSD card.

You will be able to use two SIM cards and one microSD card simultaneously. The handset is able to perform well with multitasking in our brief testing. Gaming is also a good experience for this pair. We will be coming up with a detailed review of its performance in the coming days.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power: The Bad

Big FHD+ Display But Standard 60Hz Refresh Rate

The Redmi 9 Power is equipped with an IPS LCD display which measures 6.53-inches. The tall panel has narrow bezels on the sides, however, it is considerably thick at the chin. The panel supports an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9.

The colors are well balanced. The color temperature is slightly on the warmer side by default. The tall panel makes it suitable for viewing movies and shows. The high-resolution support allows for a better online streaming experience.

The brightness levels are also decent. It isn't super bright under direct sunlight. What could have made this a better deal is a higher refresh rate? The device comes with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. In this price segment, the Realme Narzo 20 series offer a 90HZ refresh rate.

Android 10 OS Out-Of-The-Box

Xiaomi has packed the Redmi 9 Power with all the latest features. However, the Android OS is older. The company has launched the device with Android 10 OS which is layered with MIUI 12 skin.

Since it has been a while since Google has introduced the Android 11 OS, the newer UI would have been solidified the deal here. Besides, the device comes with some pre-loaded bloatware. A cleaner UI is what it misses on.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power: The X Factor

Massive 6,000 mAh Battery With Fast Charging

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power draws its fuel from a 6,000 mAh battery. To aid this massive unit, there is 18W fast charging technology.

Not only do you get a longer battery backup, but also faster-charging speeds. The device is well equipped to give a backup of over a day with a single charge. You wouldn't require to plug this unit twice if used moderately.