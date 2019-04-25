Samsung Galaxy A30 review: Good display and battery, average cameras

Design: Glossy rear panel looks good but picks up fingerprints and smudges

The Galaxy A30 is a big smartphone but features a slim profile which makes it easy to carry. The rear panel of the device is designed using a polycarbonate material; however, it has a glass-like feel to it. The glossy rear panel picks up fingerprints almost instantly after picking it up and is also prone to smudges. Thankfully, the smartphone ships with a clear silicone case inside the box which protects it from fingerprints and accidental drops.



A dual-camera setup is placed on the rear panel accompanied by an LED flash. The camera setup is stacked vertically at the top left corner, which is followed by a fingerprint scanner housed slightly on the center-top. The sensor is positioned ideally and is easy to access without having to reach out for it uncomfortably. Samsung branding is inscribed just below the fingerprint scanner completing the look of the device.

The volume rockers are placed on the right panel along with the power key. A dedicated microSD card is placed on the right side of the device with support for dual nano-SIM. A 3.5mm headphone jack is placed at the bottom accompanied by a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille. The Galaxy A30 does give a premium look and offers a good build quality. The big form factor is not best suited for single hand operability. Though, basic tasks such as web surfing, scrolling through the display can be done easily using a single hand. But for people with small palms, the device offers a single hand mode.

Samsung Galaxy A30 display: Optimum brightness levels and clear output

The display is one of the major highlights of the Galaxy A30 smartphone. The device flaunts a tall 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display panel that offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels with an aspect ratio of 19:9. A waterdrop-style notch houses the selfie camera. The output delivered by the display is bright and vivid and high-resolution videos are rendered with ease.

The media played on the device looks good and the screen is suitable for binge-watching TV shows or movies. Moreover, the Widewine L1 support allows playing HD content on streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Videos, etc. The display has good brightness levels and is visible under direct sunlight.

Samsung Galaxy A30 camera: Average camera performance

Samsung has used a dual-lens camera setup on the Galaxy A30 with a 16MP primary sensor (f/1.7) and a 5MP depth sensor with an aperture of f/2.2. Up front, there is a 25MP selfie camera which has an aperture of f/2.0. The camera supports various shooting modes such as HDR, Panorama, Live Focus (Portrait mode) and Pro.

In terms of performance, the images captured by the rear camera lack details with poor edge detection when clicking in Live focus mode. The images captured by the rear camera appear washed out, however, the images captured in favorable lighting conditions are average. The images captured by the device in challenging lighting situations are also below average.

It's the video department where Galaxy A30 gets a strong hand. The videos shot on this device are of good quality and video stabilization is at par. It supports FHD video recording of 1080 x 1920p which is stable with ample detailing. If we compare the camera of Galaxy A30 with the Redmi Note 7 Pro, it's the latter that has a winning edge in multiple aspects.

Specifications and performance

Samsung Galaxy A30 runs on the proprietary mid-range Exynos 7904 processor. This device comes with a single RAM and storage configuration of 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. You can expand the native storage using an external microSD card.

The device handles most of the tasks with ease. We didn't experience any lag in its performance while performing high-end tasks. Though, it gets warm occasionally when you fire up some graphics-intensive game. However, it renders graphics-rich apps and media smoothly. Besides, the loud audio fired by the speakers enhances the overall experience.

The fingerprint scanner mounted at the rear panel is easy to set up and it logs a fingerprint quickly. It is accurate and unlocks the device in a jiffy. Samsung has also equipped a Face Unlock feature as a measure of biometric authentication.

The smartphone ships with Android Pie OS topped with Samsung's new One UI experience. This is the same UI that powers the Galaxy A50. The interface is neat with slightly big icons making it easy to operate the device (you can change the size of the icons as per your preference). The device comes with some bloatware and a few pre-installed third-party apps such as Dailyhunt and Amazon. Besides, the device also has support for Digital Wellbeing and gesture navigation.

Battery: 4000mAh with fast charge support

The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery which has fast charging support. The device takes around an hour and a half to charge from zero to 100 percent. With moderate usage, it lasts for more than a day and with extensive usage, it lasts over 8 to 10 hours.

Verdict

The Galaxy A30 qualifies as a decent device under sub- 20K price segment. It's the display which does the talking on the device. The smartphone is suitable for high-resolution media consumption; however, if quality photography is what you seek, this might not be a great alternative for you. With the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Realme 3 Pro already dominating this price segment, the Galaxy A30 will have a tough time out there.