Samsung Galaxy A50s First Impressions: Is It A Worthy Upgrade?

Samsung Galaxy A50s brings some noticeable camera upgrades, on-screen fingerprint scanner, Super AMOLED display and a 48MP triple-lens rear camera setup. We have just started using the Galaxy A50s and here's our first impression of the new Samsung A-series smartphone.

Design: Distinctive Holographic Pattern, Sleek And Lightweight Body

Samsung Galaxy A50s is quite a looker. The rear panel of the handset looks quite distinctive. The holographic geometric patterns at the back panel reflect colors when light rays fall on it as you tilt the phone.

We have got the Prism Crush Violet color variant but you can also buy the handset in Prism Crush Black and Prism Crush White color variants. The glossy rear panel is a fingerprint magnet and also makes the handset quite slippery. A rear case is recommended to improve the grip.

Despite carrying a big a 4,000mAh battery cell, Samsung Galaxy A50s comes across as a very sleek device. It is not a perfect one-hand fit due to the big AMOLED panel; however, the sleek body and curved edges give the A50s a comfortable in-hand feel.

The SIM card tray is placed on the left whereas the volume rockers and power button are positioned on the right side. The Type-C charging port is placed at the bottom alongside speaker grille, 3.5mm audio jack and a microphone.

Overall, Galaxy A50s is one-of-the-best looking sub 25K handset and Samsung's best-designed mid-range smartphone till date.

Display: 6.4” Super AMOLED Display

The Galaxy A50s comes with a 6.4" FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. The OLED panel is vibrant and offers amazing visuals, thanks to Samsung's expertise in designing AMOLED screens. The FHD+ screen has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and offers good viewing angles. The AMOLED display also houses an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Overall, the 6.4" display on the Galaxy A50s is one-of-the-best screen in the sub 25K price bracket for multimedia jobs.

48MP Plus 5MP Plus 8MP Triple lens Rear Camera Setup

The Galaxy A50s comes equipped with a triple-lens camera system featuring 48MP primary lens, 8MP wide-angle lens and a 5MP depth sensor. The 8MP ultrawide camera captures 123° field-of-view. Both primary and wide-angle lens show some improvements when compared to the predecessor.

The Galaxy A50s also comes equipped with a dedicated Night Mode. I captured some night camera samples on the Galaxy A50s and compared the results with the Realme's upcoming smartphone. The latter offered better results in unfavorable lighting conditions.

Samsung Galaxy A50s can record 4K videos at 30fps and 1080p videos at 30/60fps. The EIS only works with the 1080p resolution and is very effective.

The front of the device sports a big 32MP selfie camera with all the bells and whistles of a 2019 selfie camera.

Exynos Chipset + 4GB/6GB RAM

The new Galaxy A50s is powered by the 10nm Exynos 9611 chipset. The octa-core chipset features 4 cores clocked at 2.3GHz and 4 cores clocked at 1.7GHz. The CPU is paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM and gets 128GB internal storage as standard on both the variants. Samsung has also added an ‘AI powered Game Booster', which as per the company improves frame rate, gaming performance and longevity on high-performance games.

We have just started using the Samsung Galaxy A50s and the user-experience seems good so far. The handset feels snappy and can easily handle multiple apps without any performance slowdown. We are yet to evaluate the gaming performance of the handset. Stay tuned for our comprehensive review of the smartphone.

Software- Samsung’s One UI On Top Of Android 9 Pie

Samsung Galaxy A50s runs on Android 9 Pie with One UI on top. The One UI is one-of-the-most intuitive Android skin we have tested in a while. Everything seems at its place and the UI offers a very premium user-experience. However, it is not free of bloatware. In fact, it brings the most number of pre-installed applications. The list includes- Netflix, Dailyhunt, Booking.com, Helo, LinkedIn among others. You also get Samsung Pay and some useful apps productivity apps from Microsoft.

Battery Life And Connectivity

Samsung has offered a 4,000mAh battery unit with the Galaxy A50. The box includes a 15W fast charger. We are expecting at least a full-day battery backup on the Galaxy A50s. We will soon evaluate the phone's battery life in our comprehensive review.

As far as connectivity is concerned, the Galaxy A50s offers a triple-slot SIM card tray. It will solve your storage and connectivity issues as you will have the option to use two active SIM cards and a microSD card at the same time, to expand the internal 128GB storage to up to 512GB. Besides, the smartphone offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port.

Price & Availability

Galaxy A50s will be available in two variants. The 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant is priced at Rs. 22,999, whereas the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant costs Rs. 24,999. The smartphone is available across the offline channel, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online portals.

Should You Buy It?

Samsung Galaxy A50s brings some noteworthy upgrades. The camera setup seems quite promising this time and the smartphone also offers a vivid 1080p AMOLED display (with in-screen fingerprint scanner) and a big 4,000 mAh battery cell all packed inside a sleek body. You also get a dedicated microSD card and a feature-rich 32MP selfie camera. The Galaxy A50s picks up a fight with Redmi K20 and other sub 25K devices. We will soon bring you our comprehensive review of the Galaxy A50s on Gizbot.com.