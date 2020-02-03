Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: Display, Battery, And Gameplay Performance Tested

Galaxy S10 Lite- Troublemaker For OnePlus And Realme

I have just started using the Galaxy S10 Lite and it feels promising. The smartphone flaunts a vibrant super AMOLED display and feels unbelievably light for a device that carries a 4,500 mAh battery unit. The flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC runs the show with oodles of RAM (8GB RAM) to sail you through number-crunching tasks without any performance slowdowns. The smartphone flaunts a triple-lens camera setup and runs on Samsung's refreshing OneUI 2.0. Is this the smartphone you should invest in if you have a budget of Rs. 40,000? Let's find out.

Display- Top Notch AMOLED Panel With Two Compromises

Samsung needs no introduction when it comes to display panels. The brand has been producing class-leading AMOLED displays for its products and even supplies them to other OEMs. Like the company's flagship handsets, the Galaxy S10 Lite also flaunts a vibrant 6.67-inch Super AMOLED screen; however, it is an FHD panel and not a WQHD screen. But that hardly makes any noticeable difference to naked eyes as the 20:9 aspect ratio display produces impressive visuals, even better than the OLED panels on the OnePlus 7T and Realme X2 Pro. The 1080p screen with Samsung's AMOLED technology brings alive the multimedia content. The viewing angles are good and sunlight visibility is decent but not the best-in-class.

Standard 60Hz Refresh Rate, Dated Gorilla Glass 3 Protection

Samsung has also made two compromises to keep the pricing in check. The Galaxy S10 Lite's screen offers conventional 60Hz refresh rate whereas its contemporaries like the Realme X2 Pro and the OnePlus 7T offer 90Hz refresh rate panels. The Asus ROG Phone II even touches 120Hz refresh rate and its base variant is priced even lower than the Galaxy S10 Plus. Secondly, the Galaxy S10 Lite's panel uses the dated Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection whereas these aforementioned smartphones use the 6th generation Gorilla Glass technology.

Does the 60Hz Refresh Rate Limits The Galaxy S10’s Display Performance?

The answer is yes and no. You don't have to think twice if you are upgrading from a 60Hz display smartphone. However, if you have been using a 90Hz display handset from OnePlus or Realme, you will instantly feel the difference in fluidity while scrolling the Facebook/Instagram timelines and web pages.

The 90Hz panels on the OnePlus and Realme devices feel much more responsive and fluid. But is it a deal-breaker feature? Not actually as I have been using this handset simultaneously with the Realme X2 Pro and I don't feel an extreme difference. The 60Hz AMOLED panel on the Galaxy S10 Lite is very responsive. The high-quality display combined with the snappy chipset and responsive OneUI 2.0 makes for an excellent user-experience

In short, the 60Hz refresh rate AMOLED panel is not radically limiting the Galaxy S10 Lite's overall potential. It is still a great overall display for media streaming, gameplay, and general usage. However, if you want an absolute fluid screen user- experience in sub-40K price-segment, go for the Asus ROG Phone II. Its 120Hz refresh rate panel has no competition so far in this price-segment.

Benchmarks And General Performance

The Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, which is only one step down than the overclocked version of the SD855 SoC. The latter powers the OnePlus 7T, Asus ROG Phone II, Realme X2 Pro, and the Nubia Red Magic 3s. In day to day performance, you will hardly notice any difference. The Galaxy S10 Lite feels as fast as the aforementioned SD855 Plus powered handsets in terms of basic UI navigation, apps load times, web page scrolling, etc.

Antutu Results

As far as benchmark tests are concerned, the Galaxy S10 Lite scored 461305 in Antutu as compared to 469718 touched by the OnePlus 7T and 447894 by the Realme X2 Pro. The Asus ROG Phone II scored 390672 in the same test. It is only the OnePlus 7T that beat the Galaxy S10 Lite in Antutu. The Galaxy S10 Lite really shines here.

3D mark And PC Mark Work 2.0 Results

In 3D Mark Sling Shot Extreme OpenGL, the Galaxy S10 Lite scored 5758. The OnePlus 7T scored 6145 and the ROG Phone II touched 6195. We also ran the 3D Mark Sling Shot Extreme Vulkan and the scores revealed that the Asus ROG Phone II is leading in the particular test.

In PC Mark Work 2.0 Performance test, the Galaxy S10 Lite scored 9968. The OnePlus 7T scored 10168, while the Realme X2 Pro and the Asus ROG Phone II scored 12353 and 12615 respectively. The SD855 backed Galaxy S10 Lite falls behind the rivals in 3D Mark SSE OpenGL and PC Mark Work 2.0.

Geekbench Multi-Core Results

Last but not the least, the Galaxy S10 Lite scored 2769 in the Geekbench 5 Multi-Core Test beating the other three handsets hands down. The OnePlus 7T touched 2613 and the Realme X2 Pro scored 2591. The Asus ROG Phone II lost the game by scoring 1975 in the test. Despite the SD855, the Galaxy S10 Lite comes out as a winner in the Geekbench 5 test.

Gameplay Performance

To test the gaming performance of the Galaxy S10 Lite, we ran the most popular game titles such as PUBG, Asphalt 9, Shadow of Death, Call of duty, etc. The phone did not stutter for once while running the games in high settings. The 20:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED panel ensured immersive gameplay. The graphics on the S10 Lite looks just brilliant, especially while playing the Asphalt 9 and the Call of Duty. We noticed some heating effect only after playing the games for 30 minutes straight, which suggests that the Galaxy S10 Lite has good thermals to keep the temperature in check.

Battery Life

With a 4,500 mAh battery cell running the show, the Galaxy S10 Lite can easily last for more than 24 hours on one full charge. If you play games on stretch and stream videos on loop, the phone will still last for a good 12 to 13 hours. The phone ships with a 27W fast-charger in the box, which is not powerful as the fast chargers you get with the OnePlus and Realme phones but it still comes close.

The Galaxy S10 Lite can be fully charged in about 80 minutes. The Realme X2 Pro takes around 35 minutes to get fully charged, which is just insane. And if your sole priority is the long-lasting battery life, Asus ROG Phone II is the answer. The gaming device is backed by a mammoth 6,000 mAh battery cell which easily lasts for two days on moderate usage.

Verdict

The Galaxy S10 Lite is a powerhouse and is no less than the SD855 Plus backed rival devices (OnePlus 7T and Realme X2 Pro) in terms of general day-to-day performance and gameplay. The smartphone lacks a 90Hz display which is a slight bummer; however, it still manages to compensate for the loss by offering a super vivid AMOLED panel. The long-lasting battery life is another positive aspect of the Galaxy S10 Lite. For camera and software performance, stay tuned for our comprehensive review of the Galaxy S10 Lite.