Tecno Camon 16 Premier Review: Decent Budget Smartphone

Subtle Looks But A Smudge Magnet

Let's start things off with the design. The Tecno Camon 16 is a giant horse. It has a tall form factor which along with the bulky form factor adds to the heft. Add with a case, you will feel the device go even heavier. But, using a cover is unavoidable since the shimmering rear panel picks up fingerprints almost instantly.

There is a big square-shaped camera module at the center-top of the rear panel housing the camera sensors and an LED flash. Moving to the sides, the left panel has the dedicated microSD card slot, while the right spine has the volume and the power keys.

The lock key integrates the fingerprint scanner for security which we found to be accurate and quick. The USB Type-C port is sandwiched between the 3.5mm headphone jack and the speaker grille. You wouldn't be able to operate the device single-hand. Reaching the nooks and corners is a task.

Suitable For High-Resolution Video playback

The Tecno Camon 16 Premier has a humongous 6.90-inch display. This size IPS LCD panel is one of the biggest in the sub Rs. 20,000 price category of smartphones. The tall panel size gets complemented by an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 19:5:9 aspect ratio.

The display also comes with HDE10+ certification which allows streaming 1080p videos at OTT platforms. The display performance is good here. The output is balanced if not punchy. The panel doesn't go overtly saturated with colors you would appreciate.

Besides, the 90Hz refresh rate improves the gaming experience as well. The brightness levels are average and you would struggle watching content outdoors. Thanks to the tall aesthetics and high-resolution support binge-watching shows are fun. This would have been a perfect deal if it were an AMOLED panel with the same specs.

Feature-Packed Cameras For Imaging

The Tecno Camon 16 Premier brings capable camera hardware to the table. There is a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor with an f/1.9 aperture clubbed with an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor with 119-degree FoV, and a pair of 2MP sensors. Now, this primary imaging setup is present on several mid-range smartphones and does a fine job of capturing moments.

The default 16MP pixel-binned shots capture a good level of details when the background has enough lights. The images don't appear oversaturated at first glance. The dynamic range and edge detection are also to the mark. There is a super night 2.0 mode that helps with good low light imaging. But, the night shots aren't super great, you'll find the images capturing some level of noise with low light.

The rear camera supports 4K@ 30fps video recording and 960fps slow-motion videos and both these features do their job fine. The Tecno Camon 16 Premier one of the key highlights is the dual-selfie camera module. This is one of the few sub Rs, 20,000 priced smartphone which offers a dual punch-hole selfie camera.

There is a 48MP primary selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and 105-degree FoV. The front camera is also capable of recording 4K and slow-motion videos. The self-portraits are crisp and the dedicated wide-angle camera allows you to capture wider frames.

Decent Power Delivery But Dated UI

The Tecno Camon 16 Premier employs the MediaTek Helio G90T processor based on a 12nm process and aided by Mali-G76 GPU. The device is available with up 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. Notably, there is a dedicated microSD card slot that allows for storage expansion along with dual SIM support.

Performance hasn't been an issue with this handset. The device allows you to perform generally as well as high-end tasks without any lags. The game-centric processor delivers good power delivery throughout. We also played a few FPS games and didn't notice any frame drops with the highest settings. Thanks to the 90Hz refresh rate.

No lags can are noticeable during app launches or while shuffling in between multiple apps. What's a miss here is the dated Android 10 OS which is topped with HIOS 6 interface. The UI layout is also dated. You need to swipe up to open the app drawer. The menu is cluttered and there is a bunch of pre-loaded bloatware that adds to the crowd.

Average Battery Backup

The Tecno Camon 16 Premier has a 4,500 mAh battery unit. The battery size is decent but turns out to be a bit smaller considering the hefty package overall this handset is.

You get a back up of over a day on a single charge. Keep the plug ready if you use smartphones extensively throughout the day, Sure, there is a 33W fast charging in the mix as well that will save you some additional time while refuelling. The device gets a full charge (zero to 100 percent) in less than one and a half hour.

Tecno Camon 16 Premier: Verdict

The Tecno Camon 16 Premier sums up as a mixed bag. The device is camera-centric and has one of the most powerful selfie camera modules in its segment. If you are a selfie-fanatic, then this device would surely fit your bill.

Besides, the primary imaging setup is also capable which improves the complete imaging experience. The smartphone has a high-resolution panel which along with the tall form factor amplifies the viewing experience. A bigger battery would have made it a better take in its segment.