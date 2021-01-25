Tecno Pova Review: Impressive Baterry At An Affordable Price

Full Specifications

6,000 mAh Battery

Android 10 OS

6.8-inch Display

4GB and 64GB of RAM

64GB and 128GB of Storage

MediaTek Helio G80 processor

16 MP+ 2MP+ 2MP+ AI Lens Ream Camera

8MP Front Camera

Dual SIM

Average Design With 6.8-inch HD+ Display

If we talk about the design, there is nothing new as the company has not made any big changes in the pattern and design. You'll get the same design in all almost all Tecno phones. The smartphone comes with a plastic body along with a gradient finish, and a glossy back.

The square-shaped quad rear camera set up, LED light, and a fingerprint scanner is placed at the back. The volume rocker and the power button are on the right side of the smartphone. At the same time, you'll get a textured based Google Assistant button and SIM card tray on the left side. Then, there is a micro-USB charging port and a 3.55 audio jack at the bottom.

Overall, the gradient finish is quite good; however, it is too bulky and thick, which means that the smartphone cannot be used with one hand. The rear panel doesn't pick up any fingerprints and it is completely smudge-proof.

Coming to the display, the Tecno Pova smartphone features a 6.8-inch HD+ display with a 1640 x 720 resolution. Also, you'll see a thick chin at the bottom of the device. The smartphone is good enough to stream videos due to the big screen. The display offers decent viewing angles, colors, brightness. But still, we would suggest you not use this device in direct sunlight as it wouldn't be so pleasing. Overall, the display performance is not that bad as you can watch or stream videos on YouTube and other platforms.

Quad Rear Camera Setup

On the optics front, the Tecno Pova supports a quad rear camera setup at the back. It has a 16MP primary sensor, 2MP Marco sensor, along with 2MP depth lens, and AI sensor. Then, there is an 8MP camera for selfies and video recording. Besides, both cameras come with several modes like AI Cam, Beauty, Portrait, AR Shot, Bokeh, HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, and Touch to focus. Also, both front and back cameras are capable of recording short videos.

The smartphone can produce good images in the daylight from the rear camera. The images are clear and offer a good amount of details. Additionally, the front images seem average good during daylight; however, the camera's will disappoint you in the low light condition and you might end up with dark pics as there is no night mode.

MediaTek Helio G80 Processor Along With Long Lasting Battery

The Tecno Pova is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which is pretty famous in budget smartphones from Realme and Xiaomi. The smartphone comes with 4GBGB/ 64GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of in-house storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a MicroSD card.

The newly launched smartphone performs well during browsing and other tasks, especially in multitasking. There were no lags while switching the application. Besides, the gaming experience is also good. You are also allowed to play high-end games like Asphalt 9 without any lags. Besides, the smartphone supports certain inbuilt games, such as The Love Boat, Real Football, Puzzle Pets, Majestic Queen, City Racing, and more.

Moving to the battery, the Tecno Pova is backed by a massive 6,000 mAh battery. It allows you to watch content for two days with a single charge. The smartphone can last for four days with normal usage and two days with heavy usage. The battery is the biggest highlight of this smartphone. Similarly, you'll get the same battery in the Realme C15, Realme C12, Tecno Spark 6 Air, and the Infinix Smart 4 Plus. On the connectivity front, the Tecno Pova supports Bluetooth, a 3.5 mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, GPS, and Glonass.

Android 10 OS With HiOS 7.0

The smartphone runs Android 10 OS based on HiOS 7.0. The device comes with several pre-installed apps like Calcare, Booplay, Hi translate, Hi Theme, Instant apps, Plam Store, and more. Additionally, you'll get Game Mode, WhatsApp mode, Eyecare mode (which is easily found in all Transsion smartphones), Bike mode, Powerboost, One-hand, Silent screen recording, and Data Saver mode (which allow you to reduce data usage by preventing certain apps from sending and receiving data from the background). The sound output of a smartphone is clear and gets loud enough for one room. The fingerprint scanner and the face unlock also work fine.

We also ran some benchmark tests and found out that the Tecno Pova scored 379 points on the single-core and 1381 points on the multicore test. Furthermore, the device logged 665 points on the 3D mark, while on the slingshot and extreme benchmark the Tecno Pova scored 1350 points.

Should You Buy Tecno Pova Smartphone

The major highlight of this smartphone is the massive battery that can last up to four days. Then, the big screen is also a huge factor as it gives a good viewing experience. The camera does a decent job in the day time; however, you can find all three things in almost all budget smartphones. But still, if you are a Tecno fan and looking for a smartphone that is under Rs. 10,000, then you should go for this smartphone.