Tecno Spark Go Review: Good Looking Phone With Decent Features

Tecno Spark Go: Design And Display

The Tecno Spark Go features a plastic body along with gradient design finish, which seems quite premium at this price point. The smartphone comes with a removable battery which is very rare these days. Also, there's two SIM card slots and micro SD card slot inside.

Talking about the ports, you get the volume rockers and power button on the right side, and there is nothing on the left side. The bottom side of the smartphone holds a 3.5 mm audio jack and a micro USB port for charging.

At the rear, you get a single camera along with an LED flashlight. You will also find the Tecno branding at the back along with loudspeakers. There is no button for Goggle assistant and fingerprint reader in this device. But it comes with face unlock feature. Overall, the smartphone looks quite good in one hand and can easily fit in the pocket. However, the rear panel is prone to fingerprint smudges.

On the display front, the device features a 6.1-inch HD+ dot notch display with 85 percent screen to body ratio and 450 nits maximum brightness. The display offers vibrant colors. But you should not expect much at this price point. The display seems good enough for streaming Youtube and other OTT apps.

Tecno Spark Go: AI Backed 8MP Rear Camera

On the imaging front, the smartphone is equipped with an 8MP rear camera with dual-LED flashlight. Upfront you'll get 5MP sensor. Also, the Tecno Spark Go camera comes with many modes such as Portrait, AR Shot, Beauty, Wide Selfie, and AI Camera. It supports 480P, 720P, and 1080P video recording format.

The smartphone can take good images in daylight from the rear camera. But, the camera performance will disappoint you in low light conditions. On the other hand, the front camera is very average. Photos lacked detail and appear shaky. But, still, you can expect this from an entry-level smartphone.

Tecno Spark Go: Software And Benchmark

The Tecno Spark Go runs on HiOS 5.0, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. In fact, the user interface is somewhat similar to Infinix smartphones. You will also get some preloaded apps like Calcare, Hi Theme, Palmstore, Sharechat, and Xshare. However, you can uninstall these apps if not in use. The smartphone does not offer a fingerprint sensor, but it has a face unlock feature, which seems fine. However, you can easily unlock the device in the day time. But in low light, the process gets slow.

There were no lags during our usage. The smartphone offers a decent screen size and sound. We ran some benchmark tests on the device such as PC Mark 2, 3D Mark, and Antutu tests, and the results were decent. The device scored a total of 4578 points in the works 2.0 performance test. In the Slight Shot Extreme, the device scored 2,011 points. It logged 64282 points in the Antutu benchmark test.

Tecno Spark Go: Hardware, Battery, and Connectivity

The device is equipped with MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB ROM, which can be expanded up to 256GB storage via micro SD card. There were no lags while opening the apps. The smartphone can easily handle multitasking, but if you are planning to buy, this device for gaming, then it wouldn't be a good choice. We have noticed many lags while playing PUBG on this device. Apart from PUBG, other games like Subway Surfers and Candy Crush worked pretty well.

The Tecno Spark Go comes with a 3,000 mAh removable battery, which delivers good battery life. The smartphone is good enough for video streaming, and it can last full day on a single charge. On the connectivity front, this device supports dual 4G SIM, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and FM Radio.

Overall, the Tecno Spark Go will not disappoint you on the performance front. However, some of the apps might take longer to load because of the processor.

Should You Go For Tecno Spark Go?

The Tecno Spark Go is another offering in the affordable segment. The smartphone is offers decent specification at this price point. Also, Tecno Spark Go performs much better than other devices like the Nokia 2.2 and the Infinix Note 5 in terms of camera. If you are looking at the device under Rs. 6,000 that delivers a good camera performance, comes with a good design then you should go for this smartphone.

Also, if you like watching content and you are looking for an affordable smartphone, then you can buy this device .However, other phones like the Xiaomi Redmi 7A, Asus Zenfone Lite L1, and the Xiaomi Redmi 6 also offer a good set of specifications.