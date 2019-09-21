Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review: All-Round Camera Performance In Sub 30K Price-Segment

The camera-centric smartphone also boasts a quad-lens rear camera setup. That's a lot of camera sensors for one smartphone, which got us excited to test the camera prowess of the Vivo's new flagship device. We took the handset for a spin to Jaipur to test its camera capabilities.

Below are the sample shots captured from the Vivo V17 Pro. Let's talk about the camera specifications before we evaluate the picture and video performance of the V17 Pro.

Dual-Lens Pop-up Selfie Camera

Starting with the unique dual-lens pop-up selfie camera, it features a 32MP primary lens and an 8MP secondary lens. The 32MP primary lens uses a Samsung-made lens and has an F/2.0 aperture and works on a 5P lens. The secondary 8MP sensor is a wide-angle lens with 108-degree field-of-view. It has an aperture size of F/2.2 and also works on the 5P lens.

On the software side, Vivo has thrown in some useful features to further enhance the image output. These include Pose Master, AI Super Night mode, beautify effects, filters, and variety of portrait lighting effects.

The selfie camera on the Vivo V17 Pro is protected by sapphire glass and also supports ‘Auto retraction' feature. The auto retraction feature prevents any damage to the pop-up selfie camera module in case it is subjected to any external pressure.

Quad-lens Rear Camera System

Vivo has also added a four-lens camera setup at the rear panel of the Vivo V17 Pro. Starting from the top, the first lens in the configuration is an 8MP wide-angle lens with F/2.2 aperture. The AI-equipped lens uses a 5P lens.

The second lens in the camera array is the 48MP sensor that uses a 6P lens and works on F/1.8 aperture. Next in line is the 2MP portrait sensor that works on a 3P lens and uses F/2.4 aperture.

The fourth lens is essentially a 13MP telephoto lens that offers 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom. The 13MP sensor works on a darker F/2.5 aperture and uses a 5P lens.

48MP Primary Camera Performance

Vivo V17 Pro can shoot high-resolution 48MP images. The dedicated 48MP camera mode is hidden inside the ‘More' section in the camera application. The 48MP shots show good details, vibrant colors and decent dynamic range as the camera works on the Sony IMX582 sensor, which like the IMX586, is also a true 48MP sensor. The only difference between the two is the 4K video recording frame rate.

The Sony IMX586 can shoot 4K @60fps, whereas the IMX582 only shoots videos in 4K @ 30fps. Besides, the sensor size, megapixel count, pixel size remains the same. Having said that, the 48MP camera output on the Vivo V17 Pro is good and can deliver some brilliant shots and records crisp 4K videos at 30 fps in daylight.

Wide-angle Lens Performance

Vivo V17 Pro managed to deliver impressive camera performance during wide-angle photography, both in daylight and when the sun sets. Even though the 8MP lens works on a smaller F/2.2 aperture, the shots captured in low-light came out really good. The camera software effectively suppresses the noise without much affecting the sharpness.

Some parts of the images, for instance, the sky in the background shows grains, but the overall wide-angle shots in low-light look clean and show better results than the competitors. The wide-angle camera covers 120-degree field-of-view. There is minor distortion effect at the corners but it's manageable.

Portrait Shots

The 2MP depth-sensor creates a pleasing bokeh effect in most of the cases. Especially when you are framing a human subject, the portraits come out really good. The sensor struggles to create a fine bokeh with non-human subjects though, as edges show inconsistent blur effect.

Macro-Lens Performance

There are very few smartphones that can capture good macro shots. Realme recently announced the Realme XT with a dedicated macro lens but it's nothing more than a gimmick as the results are unsatisfactory. On the other hand, Vivo V17 Pro captures some brilliant macros without featuring any dedicated macro lens. Vivo V17 Pro uses the 2x telephoto lens to take you closer to the subject, something similar to the Huawei's flagship handset- P30 pro.

Interestingly, the smartphone also allows you to shoot videos in macro mode. Simply activate the video mode and click 2x zoom. The telephoto lens will start shooting videos in the macro mode. The macro shots turn out good if light conditions are favourable. The low-light macros show considerable noise levels.

Low-Light Camera Performance

The above shots were captured in manual mode with some adjustments in exposure values, white balance and shutter speed. As you can see, the noise levels are extremely well-controlled and details look excellent. The camera sensors and the software algorithm on the Vivo V17 Pro have done an excellent job here.

One the other hand, the camera struggles when there are multiple light sources in the frame during low-light. The spiked up IOS levels by default bring in noticeable noise. With some adjustments, you can still create a good shot.

Night-Mode Performance

When there's a very little amount of light, you can enable the dedicated night-mode to capture images. The night mode delivers decent shots. Once again, the noise levels are in check and colors are produced naturally. Overall, Vivo has managed to offer some noticeable improvements in the low-light and night-mode photography with the Vivo V17 Pro.

4K Video Recording, 1080P @ 60fps, Slow-motion And Time-lapse

Vivo V17 Pro can record videos in 4k resolution at 30fps. The EIS is not supported in the 4K mode which results in very shaky videos. I would recommend you to shoot in 1080p @ 60fps as the videos are EIS-stabilized and look rally crisp. The slow-motion and time-lapse videos output is very impressive.

Selfie Camera Performance

Coming on to another major highlight feature of the Vivo V17 Pro, the dual-selfie camera is a brilliant shooter in daylight and indoor lighting. The selfie shows excellent details and the bokeh effect also looks pleasing. You can also capture super wide-angle shots without any extra equipment. Vivo's Backlight HDR feature is also available which helps to some extent to capture usable pictures against harsh lighting.

The pose master feature can come helpful if you are too bad or simply shy to pose. Besides, you can also apply all sorts of beauty filters and modes to win your Instagram game. However, in this world of filters and modes, there's nothing better than to be your true self.

Jokes apart, the V17 Pro also offers a night mode for selfies and it does a decent job to capture selfies in low-light. You can also enable moonlight flash to bring out some more information the frame if the light conditions are unfavorable.

Verdict

Vivo V17 Pro brings significant improvements over the Vivo V15 Pro. The quad-lens camera setup can capture 48MP shots, good wide-angle pictures, decent portraits and excellent macros. The low-light and night photography also show some good improvements.

As far as selfie camera is concerned, Vivo V17 Pro is one-of-the-best selfie camera smartphone you can buy in the sub 30K price-segment. For the price point of Rs. 29,990, Vivo V17 Pro offers impressive camera performance. We will soon give you a comprehensive review of the smartphone to better understand the gaming, processing, audio, battery and other important performance parameters.