Vivo V20 Pro Quick Review: Pros, Cons, And The X-Factor

X-Factor

Similar to the Vivo V20, the V20 Pro also sports the biggest selfie camera sensor on any smartphone, i.e. 44MP Eye AF Dual Selfie camera setup. The 44MP primary selfie camera is aided by an 8MP wide-angle sensor to allow for a wider field-of-view. The 44MP autofocus enabled sensor captures crisp and high-resolution selfies with natural skin tones.

But what impresses us most about this 44MP sensor is its Eye Autofocus feature that comes in handy while shooting videos. It maintains a pin-sharp focus on the user's face by continuously tracking the eye movement. The camera maintains a constant focus on the face even while walking or moving swiftly within the frame. Additionally, the 8MP secondary sensor adds 105 degrees of perspective for wider group selfies. The picture quality does suffer in low-light while taking wide-angle selfies tough.

The capable camera hardware is further complemented by useful software features such as Multi-Style Portrait, Slo-Mo Selfie Video, Dual-View Video and 4K Selfie Video. It is interesting to see that Vivo is offering all sorts of Beautify features natively in the camera app that are usually found on third-party photo editors. For instance, the Multi-Style Portrait mode allows you to tweak skin tone, texture, contour, add makeup, and modify facial features in the real-time while shooting videos or taking selfies.

Overall, if you are a content creator with the requirement of a feature-rich selfie camera for taking pictures and recording videos, the V20 Pro is worth checking out.

Pros

5G-Ready For Faster Connectivity

While 5G is yet to be rolled out in the country and much needs to be done to make India 5G ready, the consumer market is slowly getting ready for faster network speeds. Smartphones would need 5g-ready chipsets to offer faster data speeds and to support various 5G compatible applications. Most 5G compatible smartphones (Mi 10 5G, Vivo X50 Pro, OnePlus 8/8T/8 Pro, etc.) are priced quite higher and not everyone can afford them.

There are only two smartphones, other than the V20 Pro that supports 5G connectivity, i.e. the widely popular OnePlus Nord and the recently launched Motorola Moto G 5G. In fact, the Moto G 5G is India's most affordable 5G handset at Rs. 20,999 and it will kick start a new trend of affordable 5G smartphones in the country.

As far as the V20 Pro goes, it is also backed by the same 7nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset that powers the OnePlus Nord. The SoC supports both SA and NSA 5G networks and will allow for low latency connections and better data speeds once the 5G rolls out in the country.

Gorgeous Design With Good Ergonomics

The V20 Pro is almost identical to the V20 handset but has some subtle design changes. Unlike the V20's teardrop notch, the V20 Pro has a dual-lens selfie camera cutout to accompany the secondary 8MP sensor. The Pro variant comes sans the 3.5mm audio jack which is a letdown as both the devices have a similar thickness.

Vivo might have removed the jack to make some space for the 5G-enabled chipset. Lastly, a 5G logo at the rear panel differentiates the new handset from its predecessor.

Sleek And Lightweight

Similar to the V20, the V20 Pro is also very sleek and lightweight which makes it fit perfectly in hands. The V20 Pro has a thickness of 7.39mm (Midnight Jazz variant) and weighs 170g making it the lightest 5G phone in the market. We are testing the Sunset melody variant (7.49mm thickness) that comes with an anti-glare Corning Gorilla Glass 5 matte glass layer at the rear panel.

The premium gradient finish shows all sorts of colors (blue, purple, orange, pink, etc.) as light hits the surface at different angles. The phone's display is protected by Schott's Xensation Up scratch-protective glass.

The V20 Pro comes equipped with a Type-C charging port at the bottom along with a mono speaker unit, and a microphone. The right side has volume rockers and the power button while the SIM card tray with dedicated microSD housing is positioned on the left side.

Feature-Rich 64MP Rear Camera Setup

Vivo hasn't made any changes to the rear camera hardware. Similar to the V20, the V20 Pro also boasts a 64MP f/1.89 primary camera (Samsung sensor), an 8MP wide-angle (120-degree) camera, and a 2MP mono camera which helps the 3-lens camera hardware to achieve bokeh and black & white film effects. Based on our testing of the Vivo V20 and initial impressions of the V20 Pro, the 64MP rear camera setup also seems very capable. It can deliver some amazing high-resolution shots with wide dynamic range, natural colors and crisp details.

In addition to the regular Portrait light effects, Daylight filters, and interesting Night mode filters such as Cyberpunk, Black & Gold, Blue Ice, and Green Orange, Vivo has also offered a new ‘Double Exposure' mode on the V20 Pro. The mode allows you to capture artistic images by blending foregrounds and backgrounds, with previews in real-time. Otherwise, it takes a lot of time and efforts to get a similar effect in post-processing.

Smooth Performance

After using the V20 Pro for over three days, we can say that the phone's initial performance graph has impressed us. The SD765 SoC with ample 8GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage ensures smooth and lag-free performance all-day long. The phone can easily handle multitasking and can even run graphically intensive games without any lags whatsoever. We will spend some more time in evaluating the V20 Pro's processing, multitasking and gaming performance to give you our final verdict in our comprehensive review.

As far as battery life is concerned, the 4,000 mAh battery can only last a day with light to moderate usage. The phone ships with a 33W Vivo FlashCharge technology that takes less than 60-minutes to fuel the battery from flat to 100%.

Cons

A big letdown with the V20 Pro is its dated 60Hz refresh rate Full HD+ display. While the 6.44-inch Full HD+ panel itself is good and offers sharp visuals with vivid colors, it lacks the fluidity and smoothness of a higher refresh rate panel. The Oneplus Nord's 90Hz panel offers much smoother display interactions that enhance the mobile user-experience in the day-to-day routine. Now when the V20-lineup is complete, we can only expect Vivo to offer a higher refresh rate panel with the V21-series launch in the coming year.

Further, the V20 Pro's audio performance is rather disappointing. The single bottom-firing speaker produces shrill audio that lacks depth and fails to offer an immersive listening experience. You are better off with a pair of wireless headphones as the handset also lacks a 3.5mm audio jack. Thankfully, Vivo offers a pair of earphones in the box along with a 3.5mm to Type-C connector.

Moving on, the V20 Pro lacks the latest Android OS and runs the Funtouch OS 11, which is based on Android 10. Vivo mentions that the new device will soon receive the Android 11 update via OTA.

Last but not the least, a bigger battery would have added more value to the overall user-experience but with such sleek form-factor, the battery life is bound to suffer.

Should You Buy The Vivo V20 Pro?

The V20 Pro is a 5G-ready selfie-centric smartphone with a feature-rich camera setup. It looks gorgeous and clicks best-in-class selfies. It's a great buy for content creators as the dual-lens selfie camera with tons of unique features come in handy to create interesting content for apps like Instagram, Mx TakaTak and other short-length video creation platforms. The choice of the chipset is good and the phone can easily handle stressful tasks. The only letdown seems to be the dated 60Hz refresh rate panel. If you are looking for a higher refresh rate screen device at the same price-point, you can check out the OnePlus Nord.