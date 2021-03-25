Vivo X60 Pro First Impressions: Zeiss-Powered Cameras, Fluid 120Hz Display & 5G Hardware

New ZEISS Powered Camera System

The X60 Pro features a triple-lens camera system that comprises a 48MP (f/1.79) OIS-enabled primary sensor + 13MP (f/2.2) wide-angle lens+ 13MP (f/2.46) Portrait rear camera. For selfies, the X60 Pro boasts a 32MP (f/2.45) front-facing shooter. The primary camera with the Sony IMX 598 sensor captures crisp and vivid shots in daylight and even delivers well-lit pictures in low-light scenarios. The optical image stabilization helps in reducing unwanted blurs and keeps noise at bay, mostly.

The landscape shots also come out crisp and show good details. What impressed me most is the wide dynamic range captured with portraits. Whether it's ZEISS expertise at play or the result of Vivo's fine-tuned image processing, the end-results look super impressive. As far as video recording is concerned, the camera setup has been upgraded with Gimbal Stabilization 2.0 to offer more stable and shake-free video recording results. Even the wide-angle lens now supports the Gimbal mode that should produce some crisp ultra-wide low-light videos.

The camera setup also features a host of interesting modes and filters to let you make the most out of the capable camera hardware. Some highlight modes include- Night Mode, Portrait, Photo, Video, Live Photo, Slow-Mo, Time Lapse, PRO, AR Stickers, Super Moon, DOC, Astro Mode, Pro Sports Mode, Extreme Night Vision 2.0, HDR Super Night Portrait, Panorama Night Mode, Long Exposure, Ultra-Wide Night Mode, Super Macro, etc. We will talk about the camera performance in detail in our comprehensive review of the handset.

Vivo X60 Pro Design

The X60-series further improves on the stunning design scheme Vivo introduced with the predecessor X50 Pro. The new devices have an identical base design, but some cosmetic changes fine-tune the overall look and feel. For instance, the new dual-tone camera setup now has a one-step design and feels more flushed with the base to offer better symmetry. The back panel uses the latest AG Glass with Satin finish that feels amazing in hand and also doesn't take smudges that easily. The fit and finish are top-class, and the phone feels very premium.

Moving on, the X60 Pro offers great ergonomics. The phone measures 158.58*73.24*7.59 mm and weighs a mere 176g, thanks to the small-sized battery cell, the phone's width and weight are in check. Sadly, the X60-series lacks an official IP-rating that makes the new devices vulnerable to water-dust damage.

The X60 Pro will be made available in two colors- Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue.

6.56-inch 120Hz AMOLED Display With GG6 Protection

The X60 Pro flaunts a 6.56-inch Full HD+ (2376 x 1080) curved AMOLED display with Corning's Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The 120Hz AMOLED display is extremely fluid and vivid (398 PPI). The display settings allow you to run the screen at 60Hz, 120Hz, or you can simply select the ‘Smart Switch' option that automatically sets the appropriate refresh rate depending upon the content pushed onto the display. All three phones in the X60-series also get a 240Hz response rate. A higher response rate offers a better response feed from the display, especially while playing higher FPS games.

The X60 Pro's screen has a contrast ratio of 6,000,000:1, and a peak brightness of up to 1300 nits for HDR streaming as the screen is also HDR 10+ certified. We will talk more about the Vivo X60 Pro's display in our review of the handset.

Hardware And Software

The X60 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G-enabled SoC paired12GB LPDDR4X RAM + 256GB UFS 3.1 built-in storage. The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 (based on Android 11) and is powered by a modest 4,200mAh battery unit which is considerably smaller in comparison to what the competition is offering at its respective price-bracket. Vivo ships a 33W fast-charger in the box along with a case and Type-C earphones. The X60 Pro has dual Nano-SIM slots; however, you cannot expand the in-built storage.

Interestingly, the X-Series smartphones also come equipped with what Vivo calls- Virtual RAM for an enhanced memory management system. The X-Series phones are said to use the idle ROM space of the phone's random access memory to achieve a +3GB RAM effect and further improve the multitasking experience. While we haven't come across any memory-related performance slowdowns on the handset, we are yet to establish whether the enhancements are due to the phone's internal RAM or an effect of the touted virtual RAM. Stay tuned for a comprehensive performance review of the Vivo X60 Pro.

Vivo X60-Series Price And Availability

Vivo X60 Pro has been launched in the lone 12GB + 256GB variant at Rs. 49,990. The smartphone will be available starting 2nd April 2021 on Vivo India E-stores, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and other leading e-commerce web sites along with offline stores across India.

Should You Consider Buying The Vivo X60 Pro?

The Vivo X60 Pro brings a lot to the table for consumers looking for a high-end camera-centric smartphone. The gimbal-stabilized camera setup can shoot super steady videos and clicks vibrant pictures, both in daylight and in low-light scenarios. The phone feels snappy and fluid, thanks to the powerful innards and the fluid 120Hz OLED screen. We will spend some more time with the X60 Pro to test its true potential as a camera smartphone and a daily driver.