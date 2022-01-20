Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G First Impressions- The Good, The Bad And The X-Factor

X-Factor

The 120W HyperCharge Fast-Charging Technology

Similar to the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, the 11T Pro also ships with the 120W fast-charging brick. The revolutionary HyperCharge technology took just 21-minutes to refuel the phone's 5,000 mAh battery from 13% to 100%. Currently, there's no handset in the respective price-point that can match such fast-charging speeds of the Xiaomi 11T Pro. The closest rival only reaches up to 65W and takes around 29-minutes to refuel a 4,500 mAh battery to 100%.

The 120W seems a bit too much and raises some questions on the security aspects of the fast-charging process. Xiaomi assures that the HyperCharge tech is safe and has been tested rigorously to ensure the thorough safety of the device, charging brick, and the user. You can read some important safety aspects about the HyperCharge here.

It is worth mentioning that Xiaomi is giving the hefty charging brick in the box along with a Type-C charging cable, Type-C to 3.5mm adaptor to let you connect any 3.5mm jack headphones, and a pretty average but useful silicone case for the device.

The Good

10-Bit 120Hz AMOLED Technology With MEMC

One of the best things about the Xiaomi 11T Pro is its gorgeous 10-bit AMOLED display. It is extremely vivid and fluid, thanks to over 1-billion colors it can produce and the smooth 120Hz refresh rate respectively. The Dolby Vision support and Harman Kardon stereo speakers setup further create an immersive multimedia experience. In short, Xiaomi has managed to offer an excellent screen for multimedia fanatics who love streaming videos and playing games.

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, Big 5,000mAh Battery & Sturdy Design

Besides the aforementioned display qualities, you also get the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, a very precise haptic feedback (Liner vibration motor), and a big 5,000 mAh battery that can last a day with moderate to heavy usage. Not to forget how quickly it can be refueled with the bundled charger. The smartphone feels very sturdy and durable.

The metal frame gives a solid in-hand feel and the device is also IP53-rated, which should offer some degree of protection from water and dust damage.

Solid Hardware

The Xiaomi 11T Pro supports 13 5G bands, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and comes in two configurations- 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage for smooth processing. We haven't encountered any issues so far and aren't expecting any major performance issues with the flagship hardware.

Capable Camera Setup

Coming onto the camera, you get the familiar 108MP Samsung HM2, f/1.75 high-resolution sensor paired with an 8MP ultrawide 120°, f/2.2 Sensor and a 5MP Macro (2X zoom) f/2.4 Sensor. The setup impressed us with its overall picture quality and color science. The 108MP shots reveal impressive details and spot-on contrast. The Pro mode offers a range of useful features such as RAW mode, Focus peaking, and exposure control. Besides, there are several useful modes to help you make the most out of the capable camera setup.

Crisp Macros

We liked the camera output from the 5MP macro sensor. It is one of the best macro sensors we have tested in a while. It captures sharp macros with good details and vivid colors. I wish Xiaomi had also offered OIS this time. For videos, you get EIS on both primary and wide-angle lenses and 8K video recording support. Let's check out some camera samples.

The Bad

Though the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is very well loaded with features and capable hardware, we noticed some omissions that we would like to point out. These include:-

No OIS for the capable camera hardware

No microSD card slot (Make sure you purchase the right variant)

With 204g weight and a bulky, the 11T Pro is not a comfortable fit for one-hand use and is not recommended for users who prefer handy phones.

No Android 12 out-of-the-box (Shall be getting the update soon)

Should You Consider Buying The Xiaomi 11T Pro?

So far we haven't found any major letdowns on the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G in terms of day-to-day performance. It seems to be a well-rounded value flagship that can easily take on some of the best handsets in the market. Xiaomi is promising three years of Android updates and four years of Security updates for the 11T Pro. We will spend some more time testing the handset to give your verdict on the smartphone's price-to-performance ratio.