Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 First Impressions: More than just a stunning design

Design: Most pleasing design to look at but demands extra care

What started by the original Mi Mix quickly gained momentum and filled the smartphone market with a myriad of bezel-less smartphones. Today Samsung, LG, Vivo and even Micromax offer handsets with almost bezel-less designs. The recent additions are Apple iPhone X and Goggle Pixel handsets that are yet to be announced in the Indian market.

While Micromax, Vivo and Huawei operate in budget and mid-segment respectively, Samsung, LG, Apple and Google holds the premium category. The gap is filled by Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, one of the most appealing mobile devices launched in the year 2017. Unlike the original Mi Mix, it can be bought in the Indian market which can be a reason for its possible success.

Talking about the design, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is a gorgeous looking handset that also addresses some important usability issues witnessed with the original Mi Mix. These include the improved speaker design at front and slightly wider bezels to prevent those unwanted phantom touches which was said to hinder the overall user-experience with the original Mi Mix.

The new Mi Mix is also more compact, 11.9% smaller than the original Mi MIX. I have tried the original Mi Mix and the second generation phablet does feel more usable in everyday scenarios. The front camera placement is however still arguable and will trouble selfie lovers. To give the handset a premium touch, Xiaomi has coated the camera module ring with 24 carat gold.

Besides, the design is still very much slippery and is also a fingerprint magnet. The all glass front paired with a ceramic back and metal unibody makes Mi Mix 2 quite sturdy and slippery. You will often find yourself wiping off those unwanted smudges. The build quality is admirable and Mi Mix 2 is one of the most premium handset ever came out from the house of Xiaomi.