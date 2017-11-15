Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Review: Decent overall performance achieved!

Specifications and Design: A subtle design tries to steal the show

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 has a 5.5 inch HD IPS LCD display. It has volume rockers as well as lock/unlock toggle on the right edge. Volume rockers have been placed above lock button, which facilitates ease in operating the device and using the buttons whenever required.

Micro USB 2.0 port rests at the bottom-edge and is surrounded by the speaker grills. The 3.5 mm audio jack takes the top edge. The left edge of the smartphone sports the SIM tray.

The front panel is quite good to look at. It sports three touch-enable buttons to access Home, Multitasking, and Previous Screen. The top end of the smartphone has the front camera along with ambient light sensor, earpiece, and a front flash.

The rear panel has the primary camera with single LED flash right next to it. The MI logo acquires the space close to the bottom antennae band.

The smartphone is quite handy and is not too heavy in hands. The glossy finish of the front panel coupled with the matte finish of the rear panel come together to form a great unibody metallic design.

The device is good to look at, in spite of the fact that it does sport an out-of-the-box design.

The smartphone has an inbuilt storage of 32GB and 64GB along with Android Nougat 7.0 and MIUI 9 user interface, which is very light and quite appealing.