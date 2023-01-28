Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Indian Prices Leak: Accessories For Flagship Android Phones Surface Too Mobile oi -Alap Naik Desai

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series of Android smartphones will soon arrive. Multiple details of these flagship phones have been leaked previously. The Galaxy S23 series comprises the Samsung Galaxy S23, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Last week, the specifications and features of the Galaxy S23 Ultra leaked, and now the prices of all the Android smartphones in the series have surfaced before they launch on February 1, 2023.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Smartphones India Pricing Leaked

A reliable tipster has claimed the Samsung Galaxy S23 will start from ₹79,999 in India. Needless to mention, the Galaxy S23 is the base model in the S23 series. The price could be valid for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant. The tipster claims the 8GB + 256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 would be priced at ₹83,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, which sits above the Galaxy S23, is expected to start at ₹89,999 for the base model which packs 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is the topmost variant in the series, will start at ₹1,14,999, according to the latest leak.

Leaked images of the Clear Gadget Case, a shockproof case for the Samsung Galaxy S23 with a "Slide To Unlock" message and an LED indicator for NFC connection status ! #Samsung #SamsungS23 pic.twitter.com/y8MJJfO4cV — Sunay Gourkhede (@Tech_Wallah) January 26, 2023

It appears that the prices of the base models for these smartphones have been leaked. There is another variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus packing 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The most expensive smartphone in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series would be the top-end model of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is expected to pack 1TB of storage and 12GB RAM, but there will also be 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB models as well. There's no indication of the prices of these variants.

Some Galaxy S23 series official cases



They look nice, but I still can't believe the left one says "slide to unlock" pic.twitter.com/AICXd3oYPP — Anthony (@TheGalox_) January 26, 2023

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will launch in four different colors: Phantom Black, Botanic Green, Cotton Flower, and Misty Lilac.

In addition to these flagship smartphones, Samsung could offer a variety of cases. While some cases have leaked, there could be a lot more accessories such as clear TPU cases, silicone cases finished in bright pastel colors, silicone cases with a hand grip at the back, leatherette finish cases with soft touch-felt insides, Smart Clear View Cover with card holder, bumper cases with card holder, and a clear case with a ring stand at the back.

This is the new Aramid case for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from the guys over ⁦@GetCaseBorne⁩ and ⁦@harmlesskarl⁩. It looks great!



As you can see they have slightly moved the cameras on the 23 over the 22 but everything else is the same dimensionally pic.twitter.com/cQZpPRQH2C — Dan Gage (@EnglishDanYT) January 28, 2023

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Launch, Availability In India

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event is scheduled on February 1, 2023. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Series should launch in India on the same day the company announces the smartphones in other countries.

Samsung has traditionally partnered with e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart to offer its smartphones. However, the company also has its own dedicated e-commerce platform to sell Samsung smartphones and accessories. Hence, Indian buyers should be able to purchase the latest Samsung smartphones from multiple locations.

