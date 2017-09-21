Amkette launches splash resistant in-ear wireless headphones at Rs. 2,499

Amkette, a company known for its storage, computing and entertainment products have announced its latest headphones, which are said to be the lightest in-ear wireless headphones in the market. Launched at an introductory price of Rs. 2,499, the Urban headphones have a PVC neckband that is 60% lighter as compared to other neckband styled headphones.

The in-ear headphones can curl themselves around your neck and can also be used to make/receive calls.

The Urban headphones are said to have a long-lasting battery life and also features a magnetic lock for comfortable music listening experience. Amkette says that you can wear the earphones for the entire day without any discomfort. The earphones cables are coated with Dupont Kelvar, a material used in making bulletproof jackets.

Urban headphone comes equipped with CVC 6.0 noise cancelling technology that filters out background noise to offer high quality sound. The company's official website says that the wireless headphones deliver a battery life of 18 hours on a single charge. They are backed by a 220 mAh battery unit.

Urban headphones will come handy during workout and jogging sessions as they are IPX4 certified making them sweat and splash proof. The wireless in-ear headphones can connect to your phone and laptop simultaneously via Bluetooth.

While the headphones are launched at an introductory price of Rs. 2,499, the original price of the wireless earphones is Rs. 2,999.