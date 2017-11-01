Amkette Urban wireless in-ear Review: Exceptionally lightweight and good audio performance

Wireless earphones/headphones are gradually becoming a necessity. A good pair of wireless headphones can make life much simpler and can save you from unwanted hassles of wired earphones. For smartphone users who commute a lot and like to tune in to their favorite tunes during workout sessions, wireless headphones make total sense.

While there's no shortage of wireless earphones to choose from, one that offers immersive audio and ticks all other right boxes is not easy to find. Some may deliver on audio but fail to offer a durable and practical design. And if you find the best of both the worlds, the steep price-point might come into your way.

Having said that, Amkette's latest in-ear headphones aims to meet all your expectations. Priced at Rs. 2,499, the Urban wireless earphones are touted as the lightest wireless in-earphones your money can buy today in the Indian market. But do they deliver on audio and other important performance factors? Let's find out in the following review.

Pros: Extremely lightweight, Good audio delivery, Durable and Splash resistant design, Long-lasting battery

Cons: Can only handle water splashes, Audio is a bit light on bass

Rating: 4.0 /5

Design: Undeniably the lightest pair of wireless earphones around Amkette's design team has indeed managed to create the lightest wireless earphones in the market. Urban earphones are light to the point that there are instances when you actually need to be careful while stepping out from a car or while working out; otherwise they can take a plunge from your neck. To prevent this, you can certainly utlize the magnetic lock that binds the two nodes together which also houses the standard controls and microphones. On the brighter side, you won't face any difficulty carrying them around on your neck as they are very comfortable to wear, even for long durations. I did not face any discomfort wearing them throughout the day. Otherwise, it's really uncomfortable to wear wireless earphones/headphones that come with plastic neckbands which are only good for an hour or two. And while they are feather weight and can be folded easily to tuck inside a pocket or in a pouch, the Kevlar reinforced cables and the silicon neckband makes them quite durable. The Black-Silver combination gives the Urban earphones an appealing form factor. The design is also IPX4 rated for protection against sweat and water splash. They can certainly handle water splashes but I would not advise swimmers to take a dip while carrying them around their neck. Audio Performance The audio quality is good but true audiophiles will find them a bit light on base. The bass heavy tunes I played lack some substance but the crisp vocals impressed me. The sound output is clean and natural. The earphones have the ability to produce acceptable high and mid-levels in the audio you play which makes the overall sound experience pleasing. The CVC 6.0 noise cancelling technology also works just fine in suppressing the background noise. Call quality is solid on these in-ear headphones. Overall, audio delivery justifies the price-point. Connectivity and Battery Urban wireless in-ear headphones utilize Bluetooth technology to simultaneously connect to your phone and laptop. The multi-pairing feature will come quite handy in everyday usage as it allows you to connect headphones to 2 devices at the same time. The wireless range is standard 10 m. As far as battery life is concerned, the in-earphones are backed by a 220 mAh battery unit and can easily last a day on a single charge. Conclusion Amkette has also produced an affordable pair of in-ear headphones that deliver on audio and are quite practical in everyday usage. You can wear them throughout the day without any discomfort and can also keep them in pocket without worrying about damaging them. The above mentioned performance factors make them a great value for money buy for anyone looking for an everyday wireless earphones.