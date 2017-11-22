Pebble ELITE are foldable wireless headphone priced at Rs. 2,750

Mobile accessory brand Pebble has launched new wireless headphones for music enthusiasts in India. Priced at Rs. 2,750, ELITE headphones are over-ear Bluetooth headphones, and will be available online on company's official website Pebblecart.com and e-commerce platforms Flipkart & Amazon.in. The headphones are available in Military Green and Black color options.

The Pebble ELITE headphones are foldable which makes them easy to carry around. Both the headband and the ear cups have a soft cushion earcups to make it easy to wear them for long duration. The headphones have a built-in 400mAh battery unit and the company claims a power backup of 4-6 hours, which might impress the audiophiles. We will review the headphones in the coming week to find out how long the battery lasts on a single charge.

Pebble ELITE wireless headphones weigh 193 gm and have a built-in microphone for hands-free calling. The headphones has a wide frequency response of 20HZ-20KHZ and a big 40 mm driver for audio deliverly.

The foldable wireless headphones work on Bluetooth 4.0, which supports a2dp and Avrcp codecs to ensure HD quality sound on wireless playback at a connection range of up to 33 feet. We still need to get our hands on Pebble's new ELITE wireless headphones to verify all the claims however we feel that this product will not let the music lovers down.

As far as desing is concerned, Pebble ELITE headphones look premium and will please audiophiles in the Indian market. Stay tuned on Gizbot for more updates on the performance of Pebble ELITE.