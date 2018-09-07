Sony launches new audio system MHC-V21D at Rs 18,990

Japanese electronics firm Sony has launched a new portable high power audio system MHC-V21D.

The new product is priced at Rs 18,990 and is available in all Sony Center, major electronic stores across India and on e-portals, Amazon and Flipkart.

The one box system is designed for clear, dynamic sound, and it provides wireless Bluetooth capabilities so users can enjoy listening to music at the touch of a button, Sony said.

The new audio system is equipped with HDMI output which enables the user to watch any movie or show on their normal screen while enjoying the huge sound from this powerful speaker.

Further, the audio system also incorporates a built-in DVD player which enables users to watch movies easily, and experience rich sound that brings scenes to life.

Sony also claims that the cylindrical design of the system fills the room with a powerful thumping sound. Its angled tweeter units spread sound wider, so everyone can feel the same body-rocking beats. MHC-V21D features light transforming any space into a dance floor.

It is also equipped with DJ effects which allow one to put their own spin on music tracks.

It is available in four different effects i.e -- Flanger, WAH, Isolator, and PAN. Additionally, the system is enabled with the Files table app to control party features like DJ Control, DJ effect, Sampler (drums/voice) and EQ. The Music Centre app further allows one to control music and sound settings right from the phone.

The audio system is also enabled with Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) which helps boost the quality of any compressed music files.

The Music Center app lets one control music and sound settings right from the phone. The Fiestable plug inputs the user in charge of light colors and enables one to activate DJ and karaoke modes. Make changes with a flick of the wrist with intuitive motion control.