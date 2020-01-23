Sony's NW-A105 Android Walkman Launched Music oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Sony's Walkman series used to be one of the most trusted music players, when Android phones had no existence. However, Sony is adamant that the users are expecting these dedicated portable music players even today, after having learned that the brand is considered to offer one of the most powerful sound-systems.

As we know, the brand has introduced the new version of the walkman-- The NW-A105 Android Walkman, in India. The music player is upgraded with all the latest features, one would expect in modern age music players. It supports fast charging technology, WiFi, and runs on Android 9 Pie.

Specifications Of The NW-A105 Android Walkman

The NW-A105 sports a 3.6-inch HD display with almost no-bezels around. It is equipped with the 4GB RAM and 16GB default storage which can be expanded to 128GB via microSD card. The Walkman features a couple of control buttons for playback and volume controls. It comes with DSP audio that includes high-quality PCM conversion, offering outstanding audio. It features a 10-band equalizer that can be used by the users for adjusting sound output.

The NW-A105 is stemmed with DSEE HX which reconstructs lost audio during digital compression while streaming. Its S-Master HX digital amplifier is also responsible for providing highly amplified sound. For wireless earphones, the Walkman supports Bluetooth and NFC connections. We haven't yet known the battery of the music player. However, it claims to last for 26 hours on a single charge. And, you can refuel its battery via USB Type-C port. It also features a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As far as price is concerned, the new Walkman is available from Rs. 23,990. Lastly, it will be available for sales from January 24 only in the black color option.

Best Mobiles in India