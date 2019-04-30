WK Life unveils affordable true Wireless Earbuds to take on big brands Music oi-Rohit Arora WK Life BD800 Dual Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds are priced at Rs. 4,349 in the Indian market.

True wireless earbuds are gradually gaining popularity in the Indian market. The wire-free audio experience delivered by these audio products is much more preferred by audiophiles than regular over-the-head and neckbands. However, the steep price of true wireless earbuds often acts as a deal breaker for potential buyers. For instance, Samsung's most recent wireless earbuds- Galaxy Buds are priced at Rs. 9,990 in the Indian market.

Today at GizBot we come across a rather affordable truly wireless earbuds from Hong Kong-based company-WK Life. The company has announced the launch of BD800 Dual Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds in the Indian market at a decent price of Rs. 4,349. The earbuds will be available across all WK Life retail stores in India. The company says that the new wireless earbuds are specially designed for the travelers, sports lovers and fitness enthusiasts.

The products' images show a premium design. The wireless earbuds are neatly packaged inside the cradle that will also work as the on-the-go charging case. It seems like the company has metal in designing the charging cradle and the earbuds. The earbuds have also been given a wooden texture on the outer surface. As per the Chinese brand, the wireless earbuds come with 1 year of placement guarantee.

The company also claims that the WK BD800 wireless earbuds feature a digital noise reduction function module that allows for comfortable voice-calling and audio experience by cutting the background noise.

The wireless earbuds will be made available in Black and White color options. WK BD800 wireless earbuds weigh about 6g and has dimensions of 26*16.5*26.5mm. The wireless earbuds are powered by a battery capacity of 50mAh/ 3.7V and the charging capacity of 250mAh/ 3.7V. The earbuds takes up to 2 to 3 hours to get fully charged and claims to last for nearly 6 hours on one full charge cycle. WK Life claims that the charging cradle can be used to fully charge the earbuds thrice on-the-go.

WK Life BD800 seems quite promising; however it is too early to give a verdict on the sound delivery of the true wireless earbuds. We will soon test the newly launched wireless earbuds from WK life to give you a better understanding of the audio performance.