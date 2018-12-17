13-year old Indian boy owns a software company in Dubai

A Dubai based 13-year old Indian boy developed his first mobile application four years ago. According to media reports that boy also runs a software development company of his own. Aadithyan Rajesh is his name and he is a student from Kerala. He was only nine years old when he developed his first mobile application just to beat boredom. Rajesh also designs logo and websites for clients.

According to Khaleej Times, Rajesh started using the computer when he was just five and now he finally launched his own company 'Trinet Solutions' at the age of 13.

"I was born in Thiruvilla, Kerala, and my family moved here when I was five. The first website my dad showed me was BBC Typing, a website for kids where young students can learn typing," Rajesh told the Dubai-based English daily.

Trinet solution has a total of three employees right now, which includes friends and students from Aadithyan's school.

"I need to be over the age of 18 to actually become an established company owner. However, we function like a company. We have worked with over 12 clients, and have given them our design and coding services entirely for free," he said as per PTI.

It's good to see that Indian are achieving success like this in other countries, and getting known by their nation for their good work. At such a small age, this boy has owned his own company, it must be interesting to see what he is going to do further in his life.