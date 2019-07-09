Asteroid Warning: 2006 QV89 To Skim Earth On September 9 News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

The Earth possesses a great threat from asteroids and meteoroids hurtling at extremely high speeds. And, now another deadly asteroid named '2006 QV89' is approaching our planet. The European Space Agency (ESA) claims the space rock is 40 meters in diameter and will skim Earth in September.

The ESA also said that there's only 1-in-7000 chance that the asteroid will collide with the Earth. The space rock will fly past at a distance of 4.2 million miles away from our planet. The ESA has also included the asteroid in the 'Risk List.'

The European Space Agency is currently working on analyzing the trajectory of the asteroid, and there are very low chances of the space rock reaching the Earth. ESA also notes that the asteroid is on the risk list but not on the priority list.

The asteroid was first discovered in 2006 and is a near-earth asteroid. The space rock has been on the risk list for around 13 years, said ESA. Its distance from Earth is 0.45 AU which is almost 4.2 million miles.

NASA also recently spotted an asteroid that was hurtling towards our planet before it entered the atmosphere. The space agency also released new details of the discovery of a mysterious flash over the Carribean Sea on June 22.

The space agency's planetary defense system successfully spotted 310,000 miles from Earth, according to a survey by a team of astronomers from the University of Hawaii. Previously, it was suggested that the planetary defense system isn't capable of identifying small rocks. However, the recent discovery of the asteroid contradicts the notion.

"If it had been bigger, the object could have caused some serious damage and we would have no warning of an imminent impact 'Asteroids this size are far smaller than what we're tasked to track," said Davide Farnocchia, a NASA scientist.

"They're so small, they would not survive passing through our atmosphere to cause damage to Earth's surface. But this event shows how capable our search programs are, even for objects of such small sizes," he added.

