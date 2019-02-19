2019's biggest Supermoon spectacle to light up sky tonight News oi-Vishal Kawadkar The next Supermoon will occur in March.

February's full moon will be the brightest supermoon of 2019. The supermoon occurs during this cycle because it will be the closest in its orbit to our planet.

Well, the supermoon will be at its peak on Tuesday morning at 10:54 a.m. ET, but it won't be visible then. Instead, it will show up on Tuesday night. Moonrise would be the best time for people longing to capture dramatic supermoon pictures since the moon will be closest to the horizon.

In January, we were treated to the super blood wolf moon, while this isn't quite as exciting, this will sure make for a beautiful spectacle. In case you miss this one, the next supermoon will occur in March, reports CNN.

Recently, an image of the Moon clicked by a Californian stargazer and shared on Reddit, caught everyone's attention and stayed at the top of r/space with 1,48,000 upvotes and 3,400 comments.

The image was taken using an Orion XT10 telescope, a Skywatcher EQ6-R Pro mount and two cameras: a Sony A7II and a ZWO ASI224MC.

Besides, NASA has announced that it will send astronauts to Earth's natural satellite, but this time to stay for longer durations. The first unmanned demonstrations will take place in 2024 and 2026, said Jim Bridenstine, NASA chief.

Bridenstine also said that the agency doesn't want to leave the space unoccupied for even a single day, and will use it as a gateway for future missions.