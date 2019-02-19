ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    2019's biggest Supermoon spectacle to light up sky tonight

    The next Supermoon will occur in March.

    By
    |

    February's full moon will be the brightest supermoon of 2019. The supermoon occurs during this cycle because it will be the closest in its orbit to our planet.

    2019's biggest Supermoon spectacle to light up sky tonight

     

    Well, the supermoon will be at its peak on Tuesday morning at 10:54 a.m. ET, but it won't be visible then. Instead, it will show up on Tuesday night. Moonrise would be the best time for people longing to capture dramatic supermoon pictures since the moon will be closest to the horizon. 

    In January, we were treated to the super blood wolf moon, while this isn't quite as exciting, this will sure make for a beautiful spectacle. In case you miss this one, the next supermoon will occur in March, reports CNN.

    Recently, an image of the Moon clicked by a Californian stargazer and shared on Reddit, caught everyone's attention and stayed at the top of r/space with 1,48,000 upvotes and 3,400 comments.

    The image was taken using an Orion XT10 telescope, a Skywatcher EQ6-R Pro mount and two cameras: a Sony A7II and a ZWO ASI224MC.

    Besides, NASA has announced that it will send astronauts to Earth's natural satellite, but this time to stay for longer durations. The first unmanned demonstrations will take place in 2024 and 2026, said Jim Bridenstine, NASA chief.

    Bridenstine also said that the agency doesn't want to leave the space unoccupied for even a single day, and will use it as a gateway for future missions.

    Read More About: space science news
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 14:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 19, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue