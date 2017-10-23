60% of Chrome traffic on Android is now protected: Google

According to the new blog post by Google, 60 percent of Chrome traffic on Android is now protected, up from 42 percent a year ago.

Two recent studies concluded that Chrome was the most secure web browser in multiple aspects of security, with high rates of catching dangerous and deceptive sites, lightning-fast patching of vulnerabilities, and multiple layers of defenses, it said.

The tech giant further said that security has always been one of Chrome's core principles-we constantly work to build the most secure web browser to protect our users.

Google's Emily Schechter, Chrome Security Manager, wrote, "We wanted to help people understand when the site they're on is not secure, and at the same time, provide motivation to that site's owner to improve the security of their site."

"We knew this would take some time, and so we started by only marking pages without encryption that collect passwords and credit cards. In the next phase, we began showing the 'not secure' warning in two additional situations: when people enter data on an HTTP page, and on all HTTP pages visited in Incognito mode", Schechter added.

Over 75 percent of Chrome traffic on both Chrome operating system (OS) and Mac is now protected which is up from 60 percent on Mac and 67 percent on Chrome OS a year ago.

Also, 71 of the top 100 sites on the web use HTTPS by default, up from 37 a year ago, the post pointed out.

Meanwhile, HTTPS usage surge recently in Japan; large sites like Rakuten, Cookpad, Ameblo, and Yahoo Japan all made major headway towards HTTPS in 2017.

"We see similar upward trends in other regions-HTTPS is up from 50 percent to 66 percent in Brazil, and 59 percent to 73 percent in the US," Schechter further wrote.