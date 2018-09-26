Aadhaar does not violate privacy: UIDAI

Aadhaar-issuing authority UIDAI today said that Supreme Court's (SC) judgment on Aadhaar has upheld the constitutional validity of individuals.

UIDAI said the court has upheld the constitutional validity of Aadhaar and accepted that there is a legitimate state aim in the 12-digit biometric ID.

"Aadhaar as an idea is fully upheld that it does not create a surveillance state and does not violate privacy," it said in a statement. "The verdict Aadhaar is a tool of empowerment of the marginalized sections of the society."

This statement comes after when the Supreme Court upheld the validity of Aadhaar but curbed its use for opening bank accounts and mobile numbers.

Meanwhile, UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey said: "Aadhaar has come out winning as the champion of the empowerment of people, especially the marginalized sections of the society and also as the key to the welfare schemes delivery of the Government that has eradicated the fakes, duplicates, and middlemen."

"The verdict is a victory for UIDAI and the Government of India and has also set the pace of India's digital destiny," he said.

However, some reasonable conditions and restrictions on private usages have been imposed as safeguards that would further strengthen Aadhaar as the unique identity in the service of the people especially the poor, he added.

We respect the Aadhaar verdict of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, the apex court of India. We are going to review the judgment and its implications. We shall await further orders and instructions from DoT. Our member operators as always will definitely comply with the law," Rajan S Mathews, DG, COAI said.