Acer partners with Bengaluru FC as technology partners for 2017-18 ISL

Acer, one of the largest PC and technology brand in the world, has now announced its association with the Bangalore FC team as its Technology Partner for the 4th season of Indian Super League (ISL). This is the first time for Acer to have partnered with Bangalore FC as their official technology partner.

With players like Sunil Chhetri, Captain of the Indian National Team; leading the club and Gurpreet Singh, Indian International goalkeeper, Bengaluru FC is one of the most sought-after clubs at present. Acer has stated that partnering with BFC will play a key role in helping them stay on top of their game with the help of technology and products provided by the company.

"Both of our fans can look forward to joint activities by BFC and Acer across India on social and on-ground to generate maximum excitement," the company said.

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Business Head, Acer India said, "We are excited to flag off our first association with Bengaluru FC in the fourth season of ISL. Through this tie-up, we want to show our support to the spirit of football and look forward to connecting with youngsters. The fourth season of this tournament has created an extreme enthusiasm in the country and Acer is very pleased to be a part of this season by associating with one of the most vibrant ISL teams - Bengaluru FC."

Mr. Mustafa Ghouse, Chief Operating Officer, Bengaluru FC said, "We are delighted to have Acer, a global technology giant, on board as technology partners. I believe that this association is going to prove beneficial for both of us with their range of technologically advanced products. Acer's vision as a brand aligns with ours as a club and we are glad to have them on board for what we are hoping will be a successful Indian Super League campaign."

Over the years Acer's passion for innovation and customer-centricity has taken the company to unprecedented levels, and the association with BFC compliments the high-performance philosophy of both. The association comes at the back of record growth, high-profile awards across categories and product leadership in many segments. 2017 promises to be an action-packed year both on and off the pitch.