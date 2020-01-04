Just In
- 1 hr ago Realme X2 Pro Master Edition First Look: Premium Finish, 12GB RAM And Snapdragon 855+
-
- 1 hr ago Oppo O-Fresh Stereo Earphones Review: Premium Looks And Impressive Sound Quality
- 2 hrs ago Here’s A Simple Trick To Disable Ads On Realme Smartphones
- 5 hrs ago Oppo VOOC Flash Charge Power Bank Review: Stellar Look And Performance
Don't Miss
- News Soleimani plotted attacks in Delhi says Donald Trump
- Movies Asha Bhosle Gives Latest Update On Sister Lata Mangeshkar's Health
- Automobiles Honda Activa 6G Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch: Here Are All The Details!
- Finance Adani Ports Acquires Krishnapatnam Port Company
- Sports Reed impresses as Schauffele takes lead at Tournament of Champions
- Lifestyle Vidya Balan Starts Her New Year On A Quirky Note, Her Outfit Is About Leaf And Tiger Patterns
- Travel Transformative Travel: A New 2020 Travel Trend
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
Active Volcano Found On Venus; Reveals New Details About Planet Formation
Venus might still be holding some active volcanoes where some eruptions might have occurred just a few years ago. According to a new study, volcanoes on Venus spews traces of sulfurous gases in its atmosphere. So far, Earth and Jupiter's Moon Io were believed to harbor active volcanoes. The new study disregards this previously held belief.
Volcanoes On Venus Discovered
Scientists analyzing the data from the European Space Agency's Venus Express probe have discovered the lava flows on Venus are less than 2.5 million years old, and possibly even less than 250,000 years old. The sulfurous gases traced in Venus' atmosphere further hint the active volcanoes on the planet.
The researchers found unusually high emissions of visible to near-infrared light from several sites on Venus in 2010. Older regions are expected to have lower emissions after long exposure to weathering from the hot, caustic atmosphere. Much to the researcher's surprise, they discovered high emissions, indicating recent lava flows.
For the moment, scientists are still uncertain about the exact age of the lava flows. There are a lot of determining factors like how quickly volcanic rocks alter in response to Venus' harsh atmosphere. Also, researchers considered the factor of how such changes influence emissions of visible to near-infrared light.
Experimenting With Volcanoes On Venus
To dig deeper, researchers experimented with olivine crystals, a greenish mineral found in volcanic rocks. The crystal changes were studied under conditions similar to what they might experience on the Venus surface. Massive amounts of heat up to 900 degrees Celsius was directed to the crystals for up to a month.
The scientists found that the olivine crystal became coated within days mostly with the reddish-black mineral hematite, which in turn made certain features of olivine more difficult to detect.
But on the other hand, the ESA's Venus Expresses that orbited the planet from 2006 to 2014 and found traces of olivine in its original form. This further suggests that the volcanic eruptions were recent or else the atmosphere would have obscured it.
-
22,990
-
29,999
-
14,999
-
28,999
-
34,994
-
1,07,899
-
14,999
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,999
-
9,999
-
63,900
-
34,994
-
14,999
-
24,999
-
44,900
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
9,999
-
51,420
-
12,000
-
20,580
-
9,999
-
30,500
-
40,705
-
22,160
-
18,200
-
18,270