Adidas plans to sell limited edition shoes using augmented reality

It has always been a tough task to get limited-edition sneakers, especially for people who may not have the same resource as a reseller. To resolve this problem, brands like Adidas and Nike are opting use of technology to make it equal for everyone.

On November 3rd and 4th, at ComplexCon in Long Beach, California Adidas Originals will showcase a new AR feature that will allow attendees purchase some of the popular shoes that came out this year such as the Dragon Ball Z collection.

The attendees will have to download the ComplexCon app, which is available for both iOS and Android, and enable push notifications. Once the event kicks off, the app will send notifications on where to go to "Unlock the Drop," which will be placed at various beacons that are set up inside the venue.

After reaching one of these places, users can point their smartphone at the AR-powered signs and then follow the instructions to pick a size and complete the purchase process. The last step would be to reach a designated locker at ComplexCon and pick up the desired to model. All this without having to interact with any of the Adidas Originals staff.

Adidas isn't the first to use AR to sell its products. Nike has already been experimenting with AR to sell its sneakers since 2017 when it launched the SB Dunk High Pro "Momofuku" via its SNKRS app.

In an interview with Engadget, Chris Murphy, Adidas North America's senior director of digital activation said, "A transaction that would have taken over two hours in the past is now served within minutes of the AR release. At events like ComplexCon you have a very diverse mix of attendees that go from resellers, collectors to fashion enthusiasts and culture makers... and everyone gets a fair chance at the same release."

Murphy also said that Adidas has been working closely with AR technology for the past couple of years and that what showcased at ComplexCon is only a small demo of what the company has planned for the years to come. "Before the end of the year," Murphy added, "we aim to provide more access to our most desired product through the digital lens." The Unlock the Drop AR feature will also prevent buyers from fighting for pairs, considering how last year's ComplexCon turned out to be chaotic.