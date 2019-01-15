Airtel becomes first operator to offer 4G services in Andaman & Nicobar

Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of its 4G services in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This makes Airtel the first mobile operator to launch 4G data services on the archipelago, which is now connected to the digital superhighway.

Airtel's 4G services will enable local residents to use digital services like HD quality video streaming, internet browsing on company's FDD 4G network. Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also a popular tourist destination and visitors will also be able to access 4G connectivity over the network. Airtel 4G was formally launched by Member of Parliament Sh. Bishnu Pada Ray and Smt. Aruna Sundararajan, Secretary, Department of Telecom, Govt. of India via a 4G video call.

Commenting on the launch, Smt. Aruna Sundararajan said, "The launch of 4G services in Andaman and Nicobar Islands is another major milestone towards fulfilling our vision of digitally connected India. I congratulate the team at Airtel for taking the lead in rolling out these services in such remote locations and bringing the benefits of mobile broadband to citizens. We ensure the industry of continued support in their efforts to provide broadband access to every Indian."

Airtel 4G services will be available in Port Blair, to begin with, and will be gradually expanded to other parts of the islands. Customers can upgrade to 4G SIM for free and choose from a range of exciting Prepaid and Postpaid plans that come with premium bundled content like Netflix, Amazon, and Zee5. Airtel 4G will be available to customers across a range of smart devices including mobile phones, dongles, and 4G hotspots.

Airtel was the first private service provider to introduce the islands to mobile services in 2005. It also launched India's first 4G network in 2012 in Kolkata. The 4G rollout is part of Project Leap - Airtel's nationwide network transformation program.