Airtel Digital TV partners with JOP Network to launch Hollywood Masala service

The ad-free service will be available on channel number 188 on Airtel Digital TV at just Rs. 45/- per month.

    Direct to home (DTH) operator Airtel Digital TV has partnered with JOP Network Pvt. Ltd, India's leading content house to launch a channel - Hollywood Masala, which offers a collection of premium Hollywood movies dubbed in Hindi.

    Airtel Digital TV partners with JOP Network to launch Hollywood Masala

     

    The first-of-its-kind channel will enable customers to enjoy Hollywood blockbusters in Hindi.

    Richa Kalra, Product Manager - DTH, Bharti Airtel said, "At Airtel, customer delight is pivotal for us and we are always innovating for newer ways to enrich their lives. The launch of Hollywood Masala is in line with this endeavor and aims to offer customers the joy of watching their favorite Hollywood blockbusters in Hindi without any language hindrance."

    The ad-free service will be available on channel number 188 on Airtel Digital TV at just Rs. 45/- per month and to activate the service, Airtel Digital TV customers have to simply give a missed call to 9109121206.

    Furthermore, the channel will showcase movies from across genres including Action, Comedy, Romance, Sci-Fi, Drama, and Horror, catering to the unique preferences of customers. Airtel DTH customers can now enjoy popular Hollywood movies like Da Vinci Code, Social Network, The Smurfs, Batman Vs Superman, The Adventures of Tintin et al. amongst others, in Hindi.

    Urvi Agarwal - Director, JOP Network Pvt Ltd, said "We are glad to launch Hollywood Masala - a service that showcases premium Hollywood blockbuster movies on a platform like Airtel Digital TV, one of the largest DTH players in our country. The service is targeted at the Indian masses of all age groups who enjoy watching Hollywood movies but in their preferred language - Hindi!".

    For those who are not aware this year in October Airtel has also announced the launch of NDTV Hop, world's first LIVE channel for smartphones available entirely in portrait (vertical) mode with exclusive content for Airtel TV users.

     

    With content tailored exclusively for millennials, NDTV HOP will offer users instant access to digital content covering the latest from News, Bollywood, Auto, Technology, Pop-Culture, Online Deals, Fashion and much more.

    Story first published: Friday, November 16, 2018, 11:00 [IST]
