Airtel may offer free subscription to Amazon Prime Video

It seems that Airtel is all set to make some big announcement next year, yes you heard it right, the company is likely to offer the free subscription to Amazon Prime Video with its myPlan Infinity postpaid plans.

However, a report in Telecomtalk said that some of the users are already receiving the subscription notification in Airtel TV application. Maybe, the company is carrying out some beta tests on the same.

The report further said, Airtel will be offering a one-year free subscription to Amazon Prime Video for Rs 499.

Meanwhile India's largest telecommunications services provider Airtel has launched a new version of its Airtel TV app and it will offer 300 LIVE TV channels, including 29 HD channels, to go with 6000 plus movies and popular shows including a large catalogue of regional content.

Airtel also announced that the entire content catalogue on Airtel TV is available to its Postpaid and Prepaid users on a free subscription basis till June 2018. The customers simply need to download and install the Airtel TV app on their smartphones and enjoy the experience.

Currently, Airtel TV has partnerships with Eros Now, SonyLIV and HOOQ, with several more on the anvil.

Airtel TV's portfolio of 300 plus LIVE TV channels includes offerings across GEC, Movies, News and Infotainment genres from the stables of Zee, Sony, NDTV, Gemini, Sun TV and others.

Further, users can choose from over 6000 Hollywood and Bollywood blockbusters, Indian Regional films plus a host of Indian and International TV shows.