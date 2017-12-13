Airtel slashed 4G Hotspot price to Rs. 999

India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel today announced that its 4G Hotspot is now available at an attractive price of just Rs. 999.

Ajai Puri, Chief Operating Officer, Bharti Airtel said, "At Airtel, our endeavor is to deliver great value to our customers backed by a superior network experience. Airtel 4G Hotspot delivers a superior multi-device online experience, wherever the customer may be, by leveraging Airtel's pan-India high-speed data network. What's more, it now comes at a great price with some very affordable plans that offer large bundles of data."

The telco is providing 4G services in all 22 telecom circles of India and in the event of non-availability of Airtel 4G network, the Airtel 4G Hotspot automatically switches to 3G to ensure that customers enjoy an uninterrupted online experience.

Airtel 4G Hotspot enables users to take their personal high-speed wi-fi zone wherever they go and enjoy a great online experience - including fast web surfing, HD streaming, and heavy downloads - on Airtel's pan-India high-speed data network.

It allows customers to simultaneously connect multiple devices - laptops, smartphones, tablets, smart devices (TV, speakers) - to high-speed internet while on the move or inside their homes/offices, thereby offering amazing convenience and flexibility. In addition, the device delivers a highly secure data experience over a fully protected network.

The Hotspot is available at all leading Airtel retail stores across the country. In addition, customers will soon be able to order the Airtel 4G Hotspot from Amazon India.

Meanwhile the telco today launched its VoLTE services in Chennai. Airtel VoLTE, which works over 4G, will enable customers across the city to enjoy HD quality voice calls with faster call set up time.

Customers can call any mobile, landline network using Airtel VoLTE. There will be no additional data charges for VoLTE and calls will be billed as per existing plan or packs benefits.