Just In
- 31 min ago Nvidia RTX 2060 Super, 2070 Super, 2080 Super GPUs Launched In India: Price Starts At Rs. 34,890
- 4 hrs ago Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e Announced – Price, Specifications And More
- 5 hrs ago Vivo iQOO Neo Launched With 45000mAh Battery Snapdragon 845 And More
- 7 hrs ago Motorola One Vision Review: Goodness Of Stock Android Fused With Unique Form-Factor
Don't Miss
- Sports ICC World Cup 2019: England v New Zealand: Morgan's men face date with destiny against Black Caps
- News CM Amarinder Singh seeks Centre's help for release of youth from Malaysian jail
- Lifestyle Kangana Ranaut Gives Us One Of The Boldest Fashion Moments At The Trailer Launch Event Of Her Movie
- Movies Krystle D'souza Gets Stranded In Mumbai Rains; Karan Patel Comes To Her Rescue!
- Automobiles Aston Martin To Reveal DBX SUV Prototype At Goodwood Festival Of Speed — New King Of The Hill?
- Finance First UIDAI-Run Aadhaar Seva Kendra Becomes Operational
- Education Uttar Pradesh Board Exams 2020 To Begin From February 18
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Airtel TV Web Version Launched: Offers More Than 100 Live Channels
After launching new tariff plans, Airtel has now introduced the web version of its Airtel TV for its customers in the country.
The company has introduced more than 100 Live TV on its platform.
How To Use
The customers can watch all the Live TV channels on the platform by log-in through an OTP and once the OTP is verified user can select any of the channels to watch.
Airtel TV mobile application is providing more than 350 Live TV channels across different genres like Music, Sports, Movies, News, Lifestyle, Kids channels. Also, the company offers users content in multiple languages like English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and more.
The company is also providing some new features like a dark mode and a new picture-in-picture mode to the app.
Airtel Thanks Benefits For Broadband Customers
India's leading telecom player Bharti Airtel has recently extended its customer rewards program - AirtelThanks to its 'V-Fiber' Home Broadband customers.
As part of the refreshed program, all customers on Airtel 'V-Fiber' home broadband plans of Rs 1099 and above will now get a range of benefits like superfast data speeds, large dollops of data with rollover and superior service experience.
The customers can also enjoy additional discounts of up to 15 percent when opting the annual rental package and 7.5 percent with the six months rental package.
For the unaware, AirtelThanks benefits include three months subscription of Netflix, one year Amazon Prime membership with online shopping benefits, access to premium content from ZEE5 and Airtel TV.
Customers, based on their plans, will be eligible for exclusive benefits from top brands, the company informed.
Our Thoughts About Airtel TV Web Version
Almost all telecom players are offering video-on-demand content to retain their users and in other words, they are looking for other means to increase their revenue. So launching a web version of Airtel TV will be beneficial for the company.
-
71,990
-
37,999
-
19,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
25,990
-
37,999
-
64,999
-
58,990
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
18,490
-
9,999
-
10,990
-
17,999
-
25,990
-
900
-
0
-
13,900
-
1,100
-
11,000
-
30,360
-
28,335
-
14,100
-
20,230
-
32,950