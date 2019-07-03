Airtel TV Web Version Launched: Offers More Than 100 Live Channels News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching new tariff plans, Airtel has now introduced the web version of its Airtel TV for its customers in the country.

The company has introduced more than 100 Live TV on its platform.

How To Use

The customers can watch all the Live TV channels on the platform by log-in through an OTP and once the OTP is verified user can select any of the channels to watch.

Airtel TV mobile application is providing more than 350 Live TV channels across different genres like Music, Sports, Movies, News, Lifestyle, Kids channels. Also, the company offers users content in multiple languages like English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and more.

The company is also providing some new features like a dark mode and a new picture-in-picture mode to the app.

Airtel Thanks Benefits For Broadband Customers

India's leading telecom player Bharti Airtel has recently extended its customer rewards program - AirtelThanks to its 'V-Fiber' Home Broadband customers.

As part of the refreshed program, all customers on Airtel 'V-Fiber' home broadband plans of Rs 1099 and above will now get a range of benefits like superfast data speeds, large dollops of data with rollover and superior service experience.

The customers can also enjoy additional discounts of up to 15 percent when opting the annual rental package and 7.5 percent with the six months rental package.

For the unaware, AirtelThanks benefits include three months subscription of Netflix, one year Amazon Prime membership with online shopping benefits, access to premium content from ZEE5 and Airtel TV.

Customers, based on their plans, will be eligible for exclusive benefits from top brands, the company informed.

Our Thoughts About Airtel TV Web Version

Almost all telecom players are offering video-on-demand content to retain their users and in other words, they are looking for other means to increase their revenue. So launching a web version of Airtel TV will be beneficial for the company.

