Airtel Xstream Multiplex: India’s First Virtual Cinema In Metaverse
Bharti Airtel is the latest company to jump on the Metaverse bandwagon. The telecom provider has introduced India's first multiplex in Metaverse bringing together Web 3.0 apps and new storytelling technologies to smartphone users in India. The virtual multiplex will offer access to content portfolios from leading OTT partners available on Airtel's application. The Airtel Xstream Premium service costs Rs. 149 per month and is available exclusively to Airtel customers.
What Is Airtel Xstream Multiplex?
Airtel Xstream Multiplex is a virtual viewing platform with access to new content from the leading OTT apps on Airtel's premium Xstream service. The list of OTT apps includes- SonyLIV, ErosNow, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi, ManoramaMax, Shemaroo, Ultra, HungamaPlay, EPICon, Docubay, DivoTV, Klikk, Nammaflix, Dollywood, Shorts TV. The streaming app recently achieved a 2-million subscriber milestone within 100 days of its launch.
Airtel's integrated media agency- Essence came up with the idea of a virtual multiplex. The telecom provider then roped in Gamitronics, which is known for developing Partynite, a blockchain-powered digital parallel universe. Unlike Partynite, the Airtel Xstream multiplex is a 20-seat multiplex, which will serve as an extension to Airtel's Xstream Premium service.
"The virtual multiplex will enable sampling of top original shows and movies with content pieces such as the first episode of an OTT original or initial minutes of a movie in regional languages", says Airtel. If you want full access to the content, you will need an active subscription to the streaming app.
The idea of a virtual multiplex is very new to the Indian audience as the 'Metaverse' is still a mystery for most. However, Airtel seems quite positive and is aiming to tap into a larger audience with its new venture. The virtual multiplex is also seen as a platform to drive more social engagement from smartphone users.
Metaverse- A World Of Endless Possibilities
A lot is happening in the world of the metaverse. From mansions to shopping malls to virtual cinemas, the possibilities are endless. The idea of a virtual multiplex seems pretty exciting but isn't entirely new.
Korea's top cinema chain- CJ CGV introduced a fully-functional virtual cinemaplex in January 2022. Known as Zepeto CGV World, the full-service metaverse multiplex has a lobby and an auditorium. You can purchase virtual tickets, enjoy digital refreshments, and watch digital content on interactive 4DX seats.
Besides viewing platforms, Metaverse is also home to NFT space and a variety of virtual games. You can interact with other gamers/users with a deeper immersion than in the conventional games ecosystem.
Some popular Metaverse games include Decentraland, The Sandbox, Theta Network, Sushiswap, etc. If you are also fascinated by Metaverse, just like us, you can start with a smartphone app- Sensorium Galaxy. It will give you a sneak peek into the exciting world of Metaverse.
Images- Airtel
