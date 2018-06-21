Akon has new cryptocurrency for the users called AKoin

Cryptocurrencies have had its share of popularity among the users. This also includes a number of celebrities backing up the Cryptocurrencies. Following the trend, Akon who is a renowned singer has announced his plans of introducing his own cryptocurrency which the singer is calling as AKoin.

We already have seen the celebrities like Steven Seagle who have become a brand ambassador of the cryptocurrency. So it might not come as a surprise for the users. Akon has made this announcement during the Cannes Lions and was first reported by Page Six.

As per the website, Akon wants to create his own city where the AKoin would be the primary currency. The reports further suggest that this is a "futuristic" city which is said to be developed on 2,000 acres of land which is near Dakar that is the capital of Akon's birthplace, Senegal.

Akon also commented that "I think that blockchain and crypto could be the savior for Africa in many ways because it brings the power back to the people and brings the security back into the currency system and also allows the people to utilize it in ways where they can advance themselves and not allow government to do those things that are keeping them down,"

Akon also said that "I come with the concepts and let the geeks figure it out "when he was asked about the technical aspects of the blockchain currency, which sounds promising, however, we will have to wait to see the practical application of the currency.

The R&B artist also said that he was thinking of taking on both Donald Trump, and Kanye West for the presidency in 2020, apart from releasing the AKoin.

"It's gonna be entertaining, it's gonna be something worth watching. I'm going to go after Trump and Kanye will get offended because he likes Trump and he's going to go after me," Akon commented.

"Then I'm going to go after Kanye and then Trump's going to get offended because he likes Kanye and he's going to go after me. And the debate stage will be set where it's all about me. It's perfect, a masterplan" the singer added.