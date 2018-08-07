Alexa can now notify users when it learns new things

Amazon Alexa is undoubtedly one of the best voice-based digital assistant available in the market. Alexa has already some set of nifty skills which make it pretty useful. Amazon Alexa enabled devices also have some skill sets specifically for the Indian users. These skills allow the users in India to perform certain tasks such as booking a cab from Ola or Uber, order food from Zomato, get score updates and others.

Now, the voice-based digital assistant is going to get a new skill that will enable it to notify the users when it learns new things or primarily the answers to the questions it didn't have an answer for before. The new skill set is dubbed as 'Answer Update'.

As per some reports from the TechCrunch, Amazon had mentioned that the new skill will be released for the massed next week. An Amazon spokesperson quoted that "The Alexa service is getting smarter every day, and Answer Updates is just another way we're continuing to expand Alexa's Knowledge Graph".

Also read, Vivo Independence Day Sale: Avail exciting discounts on Vivo Nex and Vivo V9

The report further suggests that the Answer Update skill can be activated with some simple steps. In order to activate the skill a user needs to give a command 'Alexa, enable Answer Updates'. To disable the skill the command required will be 'Alexa, turn off Answer Updates'.

The report also mentions that the 'I'll notify you' prompt will be offered by Alexa to the users randomly. The AI will prompt the users when it comes across 'factual questions' whose answers it doesn't have. The skill will not be triggered "after listening to a news item or other information about a news item".

See also. Amazon's patents AR goggles for monitoring performance at the fulfillment centers

It is also being reported that the new skill was first discovered by Voicebot. The new skill will now notify the users when it learns an answer to a specific question which has been previously asked by the users however it didn't have an answer for the same. Notably, a user will need to activate the skill before the original question is asked by him/her from the AI.

Brett Kinsella from Voicebot mentions that Alexa prompted him to enable the 'Answer Updates' skill. When Kinsella asked what it was then the Ai responded: "If you ask me a question and I don't know the answer but I find out later, I'll notify you".