Alibaba Singles' Day Sale: Here's how to grab the best deals in India

If you are a shopping lover then you must have heard about the Singles' Day. If not then let us tell you that it is an annual one-day shopping festival in China which is much bigger than Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale. The Alibaba Group is the one who takes care of the sale. This year it seems that the preparation of the event is bigger than last year's sale. Last year the sale touches $25 billion (Rs 2500 crores). The e-commerce site claimed that it sold $1 billion worth products in first two minutes. But how does it matters to us in India?

If you are thinking this then let us tell you that you can also take part in this sale while sitting in India. It's a digital world and it hardly matters which place you are in. The company is also ready to send products to India, but do note that it takes 15-20 business days to reach India.

How to shop on Singles' Day while sitting in India?

Singles' Day is not popular in India because most of us don't know about it, and some of us are doubtful about the delivery process. There is a number of Chinese online stores who ship their products in India, and Alibaba is one of them. For taking part in this sale you need to download the app first on your smartphone. The Alibaba app is available both on the App Store and Google Play.

Once you are done with the installation sign up with the app you are all set to go for online shopping.

While making a purchase do remember that you are providing your full address along with the contact details like phone number and email address. You can also grab the product during the sale with free shipping because most of them were shipped via snail mail.

How to find the best deals during Singles' Day?

As we all know the first few hours of the sale is always important, that is the best time to grab products with great deals. Make sure you account is already set up with all details on the website or app. Sometimes the mobile app shows slightly better offers than the website. Under the sale, you will get a number of flash sale products at an extremely low price.

We recommend you to start checking the products a few hours prior to the sale and move them to the wishlist this will help you in saving a lot of time in such a crucial time.