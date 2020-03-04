AliExpress Warns Customers For Late Shipment Due To Coronavirus Outbreak News oi-Karan Sharma

AliExpress is a global e-commerce platform of Chinese e-commerce site Alibaba and now the company has officially confirmed that there might be a delay in the shipment of overseas orders due to coronavirus outbreak. According to the company, some shipping and logistics are facing long waiting time to process the order which is resulting in late delivery of the consignments.

Meanwhile, reports also suggested that some customers have complained that the orders which are taking a long time to arrive are getting renewed automatically instead of being cancelled and refunded. The company stated that it is taking care of the situation.

"some deliveries may be affected but we are working hard to support our sellers in this difficult time while minimizing any inconvenience to our customers," AliExpress told NY Times in a statement.

AliExpress is a platform where consumer across the global buy products directly from the manufacturers. It is also one of the most downloaded apps on the App Store and Play Store across the world.

Back in February Alibaba Group was warned that it will face a drop in revenue in its e-commerce business due to coronavirus outbreak in China. The virus has affected the supply chain and product deliveries as well.

AliExpress was launched back in 2010 and it got popular in countries like Russia, the United States, Brazil, France, and Spain. In 2019, the company had more than 79 million annual active users.

Meanwhile, sellers on Amazon in the United States are also facing supply issues due to factories shut down in China. Most of the cargo flight have been cancelled from the country. Reports suggest that Chinese merchants are the sole suppliers of more than one million Amazon seller.

It seems that the economy is also going to face a huge dent because of the coronavirus. The death toll already crosses 3,000 globally due to the virus. India has also witnessed positive cases of coronavirus in Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

