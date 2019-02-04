Alphabet's Verily expected to be working on health-tracking shoes

Alphabet's life science arm Verily seems to gearing up to come up with health-tracking shoes, which is specially made for measuring moment, weight, and falls. The company is also looking for partners to co-develop this kind of shoes. According to a CNBC report, recently the company has also shown a prototype design of the shoes in private meetings, in order to attract partners to build the shoes.

However, it is not clear whether the company is still working on the project or not. If Verily is still progressing with the project then the shoes could come with a wide range of health-related uses. Fall detection is going to be one of the most interesting features useful for seniors. Earlier Verily was known as Google Life Sciences, but back in 2015, it became a separate company under Google's parent company, Alphabet.

In January, the company successfully raised $1 billion from Silver Lake and others to "increase flexibility and optionality," as per reports. The company has also recruited dozens of engineers, scientists and health experts to it ranks. Many of the technical leaders have worked with Google too. Apart from health-tracking shoes, Verily is also said to be working on hardware projects, which includes stabilizing spoon which will help people with movement disability, a smartwatch for clinical research efforts, and a smart contact lens for age-related farsightedness and also for improving the sight of a patient after cataract surgery.

Let's see what Verily is going to get for us and when the company will come up with this new invention.

Source