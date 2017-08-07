Amazon announces Great Indian Sale dates, attractive deals and more

Book your dates as Amazon's Great Indian sale is just around the corner. Starting from August 9, the three-day sale will be ending on August 12.

During the sale, the e-commerce site will be offering huge discounts on a wide range of smartphones from all the giants like Samsung, Apple, Sony, OnePlus, Motorola, Honor to name a few. Besides the smartphones, you can also grab accessories at up to 40 percent discount and other electronic consumer goods at up to 50 percent discount. So if you want to buy a new smartphone, or get a cool accessory for your, now is the time.

You will be happy to know, if you own a SBI debit or credit card, you will be getting an additional 15 percent off while buying products via Amazon's mobile app. While SBI card holders will get a discount using the desktop version as well, it will be only 10 percent.

Besides this, Amazon Pay users will avail 15 percent discount on their purchase. It goes without saying, Amazon Prime members will get an early access to the deals.

Lastly, Amazon has organized a lucky draw for customers who will make a purchase using the Amazon app during the sale. If your luck favors, you may end up winning a trip voucher to Bali offered by Goomo.

Offers on Mobile phones

Samsung phones will be getting up to Rs. 2000 discount.

Amazon is offering up to 35 percent off on iPhones including the latest iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 7. The iPhone 7 Plus is getting a price cut of Rs. 7,310 and the latter are getting a price cut of Rs. 6,926. However, the offer on iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 7 is exclusively available to the Amazon Prime members.

Both Motorola and OnePlus phones will be getting up to Rs. 2,000 discount. You will be able to save Rs. 1000 if you plan to buy the 32GB Moto G5 Plus.

Honor-branded phones will be offered at up to Rs. 1,000 discount. Notably, Lenovo is offering up to Rs. 5000 discount on their smartphones.

Other than that, Coolpad and InFocus phones will be offered at 15 percent and 7 percent discount respectively.

Offers on headphones

During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, you can purchase headphone at up to 60 percent discount. To start with, Sennheiser headphones are getting a 50 percent price cut.

Next, the Sony headphones will be offered at up to 45 percent discount. Philips, Boat and Skullcandy headphones will be available at up to 40 percent off.

If you are a Bose fan, you can get a discount of 20 percent off on its headphones.



Offers on Power banks

Power banks by Lenovo, Intex and Ambrane will get a discount of up to 60 percent. While there will be 30 percent discount on Xiaomi power banks.

