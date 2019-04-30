ENGLISH

    On Monday Amazon has announced a new voice model which will allow Spanish-speaking users to develop skills. In simple terms, the American users will be going to soon talk to their Alexa devices in Spanish with this new inclusion. The company has made some addition to the Alexa Skills Kit for its developers.

    Amazon announces new Alexa skill kit with Spanish support for the US

     

    "We are pleased to announce that as of today it is possible to offer skills for Spanish-speaking Alexa clients in the United States using the Spanish voice model for the United States. From this moment, the skills that the developers believe and that are certified for the publication will be available for the participants in the Alexa Preview program and for all the clients when Alexa launches the Spanish support for its clients in the United States, later this year," reads Amazon blog post.

    This new inclusion has come a month after Amazon decided to bring full Spanish support to all Alexa enabled devices like the Echo series and more by the end of 2019.

    According to the reports, the US has 48.6 million speakers which makes it the second largest concentration of Spanish speakers across the globe after Mexico. Developers in Spain and Mexico have already started writing skills in Spanish for Alexa devices.

    Amazon announces new Alexa skill kit with Spanish support for the US

    It seems Amazon has seen this multilingual support for Alexa devices as a big scope of attracting multilingual customers. This might be a reason why the company is promoting different languages on Alexa devices. 

     

    Just to recall, developers in Canada already have the choice of building skills in English or Canadian French. Moreover, Alexa skills are also available in French, Japanese, German, Italian and Portuguese.

    Do note that the Alexa in Spanish will not only available on Echo devices but it will be also made available for third-party Alexa enabled devices. Meanwhile, companies like Bose, Sony and Facebook also support the Spanish language.

    Last year in August, it was reported that Alexa is also capable of learning Hindi. "Alexa gets smarter every day and now customers in India can help Alexa learn Hindi, and other Indian languages, using the new Cleo skill," Amazon said in a statement.

    Let's see how soon Alexa is going to learn Hindi in India.

    Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
