Amazon Apple Fest sale: Grab Apple products with heavy discounts and offers

Christmas is almost here, and we are near to the end of 2018 to make this occasion more joyful Amazon is running a sale this week. The sale will run until this Friday, December 14. Amazon has given the title for this sale as Apple Fest, under the sale the e-commerce giants are going to offer some best deals, discounts and no-cost EMI options on a number of Apple products. The company also giving a discount of 25 per cent on selected beats headphones.

The company has joined their hands with ICICI Bank to offer 5 per cent instant discount on credit and debit card EMI payment transactions. However, the discount is limited to Rs 1500 per card. This offer is only eligible for a minimum transaction value of Rs 8000.

Amazon Apple Fest sale offers

The e-commerce giant is offering a discount of up to Rs 15,000 on some selected MacBook. The latest 2018 MacBook Air is available with a discount of Rs 9,000. Apple launched the MacBook with a price tag of Rs 1,14,900, but after discount, the price comes to Rs 1,05,900. You can also get an additional discount of up to Rs 14,034 in exchange for your old laptop.

Last years flagship smartphone iPhone X is also a part of the sale, currently, the phone is listed on Amazon with a price tag of Rs 74,999. Buyers can also opt for the no-cost EMI option for up to 9 months with a credit card. ICICI credit and debit cardholders will also get an instant discount of 5 per cent on their EMI transaction.

On the other side, this year's flagship iPhones - the iPhone XS, and XS Max didn't see any price drop during the sale. But you can grab the smartphone with no-cost EMI options. The iPhone 6S is listed for Rs 24,999 and the iPhone 6 is down to Rs 20,999.

Under the sale, you can grab the Apple iPad 9.7-inch Wi-FI for Rs 24,999 with a discount of Rs 3,000. You can also opt for the no-cost EMI option. You can grab both space grey and silver variants in the sale. If you are looking for Apple Watch Series 3, then you can grab it for Rs 29,900. It's now available with a no-cost EMI.