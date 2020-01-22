ENGLISH

    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Smartphone Was Hacked By Saudi Crown Prince: Report

    Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon and owner of Washington Post, fell prey to hackers in 2018 which was initiated via an infected WhatsApp message sent from a personal account. Now, as per the Guardian report, it has been reported that the message was sent from the account of Saudi Arabia's crown prince.

    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Smartphone Was Hacked By Saudi Crown Prince

     

    According to the digital forensic analysis, the encrypted message was sent from the number which is used by Mohammed bin Salman which includes malicious files and hacked the smartphone of the world's richest man.

    On this event, Oded Vanunu, Head of Products Vulnerabilities at Check Point told Gizbot, "The use of popular social apps to infect people with malware is a trend we foresaw and alerted about for more than a year. As we proved ourselves in our WhatsApp research of last December and our research on the app from August 2018 - malicious links could have been sent through some vulnerabilities which existed on the platform (until they were fixed following our cooperation with Facebook) and manipulation of content was optional to a certain extent."

    The report suggests that the analysis found that there are high chances of triggering the phone via an infected video file sent from the Saudi Crown Prince to Bezos. Both of them had been in touch for a long time and active on WhatsApp exchanging friendly messages. On May 1 the infected video was sent to Bezos, as per the Guardian report.

    The report also suggests that a large amount of data has been extracted from Bezos' phone in a few hours. However, no one knows what data was leaked from his phone.

    Reports also suggest that the problems in the relationship between Jeff Bezos and Saudi government arise since last year when Washington Post covered the murder of Jamal Khashoggi who was a Saudi journalist and columnist as well. After which the security chief of Bezos suggested that Saudi has hacked Bezos phone.

    Source

     
    Read More About: amazon internet new
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 18:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 22, 2020

