Amazon Eco Dot Kids Edition 2019 Launched: Here Are All The Details

A month introducing the Fire 7 Kids, Amazon has launched Echo Dot Kids Edition which is the successor of last year edition.

The newly launched Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition will be available in Rainbow and Blue color options and costs $49.99.

According to a company the newest edition has a rich, full sound that is 70 percent louder than the previous generation. It offers an Alexa experience designed specifically for kids with kid-friendly responses to questions, educational Q&A, kid-focused podcasts, and more.

For example, users need to ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, help with math facts, control supported lights, or tell jokes.

In addition, the company is providing a year of FreeTime Unlimited, access to more than 1,000 Audible titles, premium Alexa skills from brands like Sony and Disney Publishing, kid-friendly podcasts, and so much more.

It comes with 2-year, worry-free guarantee-if it breaks, send it back and we'll replace it. It will start shipping to customers in the US later this month.

Furthermore, after the first year of FreeTime Unlimited, customers can continue their subscription starting at $2.99 per month for Prime members and $4.99 per month for customers who are not yet Prime members.

The same FreeTime Unlimited subscription can be used across any compatible device to access even more kid-friendly content. This includes age-appropriate books, Audible books, videos, educational apps, and games, available on Fire tablets and compatible iOS and Android devices. The FreeTime Unlimited experience will vary based on device.

Parental Controls

FreeTime on Alexa also includes parental controls that help parents manage how their kids interact with technology, including:

1 Time limits: Set bedtime time limits so kids can't talk with Alexa late into the night, or simply pause Echo devices for dinner or homework time.

2 The content you want: Parent can choose services and skills for kids

3 Block explicit songs: Parents with Amazon Music, Apple Music, or Spotify can filter playback of songs with explicit lyrics.

4 Activity review: Parent Dashboard allows parents to see their kid's FreeTime on Alexa activity, plus review their voice recordings in the Alexa app.